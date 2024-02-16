Startup Captain Fresh raises Rs 208 crore from investors to expand business

Sensex (    %)
                        
Captain Fresh, a fish and seafood tech startup, has raised $25 million (around Rs 208 crore) from investors to expand business.
In a statement, the company said it has raised $25 million as part of a continuing larger funding round. The company had raised $20 million in September last year, taking the Series C round to $45 million.
Nekkanti seafoods group and British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution, participated in this extended round.
"Proceeds from this fund raise are aimed at fuelling its distribution presence in the US and Europe...," it said.
The company's product portfolio encompasses over 100 species of fish and seafood, sourced from over a dozen countries and catering to customers in over 30 countries.
Captain Fresh has offices in India, the US, Dubai, Paris, Oslo, Amsterdam and Madrid.

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

