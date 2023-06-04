close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

StartUp20 engagement group meet ends, asks G20 to invest $1 trn by 2030

This was the third meeting of the engagement group, with the first two rounds taking place in Hyderabad in Telangana and Sikkim, Vaishnav added

Press Trust of India Panaji
start up

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The StartUp20 engagement group meeting culminated on Sunday in Goa with a call of action for G20 nations to invest USD one trillion for start up ecosystems by 2030, a top official said.

The two-day meeting here ended on a positive note with all participating delegations agreeing on the policy communique drafted during the conference, Dr Chintan Vaishnav, Chair of StartUp20 Engagement Group, told reporters.

"The communique would be adopted during the Gurugram meeting scheduled next month. We have put out a call for action for G20 countries to allocate USD one trillion for start up ecosystems by the year 2030," he said.

This was the third meeting of the engagement group, with the first two rounds taking place in Hyderabad in Telangana and Sikkim, Vaishnav added.

'"We also put out the policy communique on the StartUp20 webpage for people's reactions. This is real example of 'jan bhagidari' (people's participation). The draft policy communique has recommendations for five task forces, namely foundations, alliances, finance, inclusion and sustainability," he said.

The five actions the participants agreed to were to create and adopt definition framework for start ups, to create a network institution to support start ups and start up ecosystem across G20 nations, to increase and diversify access to capital, to ease market access and to emphasise the inclusion of underrepresented communities, and to create ability to scale start ups of global interest, Vaishnav informed.

Also Read

Goa: StartUp20 Engagement Group delegates condole Odisha train tragedy

Startup20 Engagement Group's second meeting on March 18-19 in Sikkim

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

G20: An engagement group call for global definition for start-ups

Ola Electric likely to cross $1-bn revenue this year: CBO Ankush Aggarwal

Deloitte flags sourcing from inappropriately approved vendors at BharatPe

Less than 1 in 3 startups manage to raise follow-on funding: Study

Investors mark down 'unicorn' tag for start-ups, chase real deal

Environment tech startups raised $2.1 bn in FY23 amid funding winter

Speaking about the global definition of start ups, which was one of the agendas of the meeting, he said a draft framework for definition was presented comprising type of entity, age, size, revenue, scalability and innovation component.

"While there are differences in how start ups are defined in the G20 nations and these differences reflect the regulatory history, once you move to the idea of framework with single definition, then we are able to represent all in the G20 nations," Vaishnav asserted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 nations Start-ups Investment

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 8:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Ola Electric likely to cross $1-bn revenue this year: CBO Ankush Aggarwal

Ankush Aggarwal
3 min read

Govt engaging with Vedanta to facilitate its residual stake sale in BALCO

BALCO
2 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
1 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Renault Nissan Automotive progresses towards Carbon Neutrality vision

renault nissan, renault, nissan
2 min read

Most Popular

Marico boss Harsh Mariwala shares 8 mantras for a successful business

Harsh Mariwala, chairman, Marico
3 min read

Walmart shareholding in fintech firm PhonePe drops to 85% from 89%

Walmart
1 min read

Reliance Retail, 6 others submit EoIs for Future Supply Chain Solutions

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Small plastic water bottles are adding to plastic problem: Nithin Kamath

Nithin Kamath
3 min read

Less than 1 in 3 startups manage to raise follow-on funding: Study

startups, funding, business
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon