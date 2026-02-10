Pet care startup Supertails raises $30 million in Series C funding round

Pet care startup Supertails on Tuesday said it has raised $30 million in a Series C funding round led by Venturi Partners, with participation from Nippon India Digital Innovation, Titan Capital, and existing investors including Fireside Ventures, RPSG Capital Ventures, Sauce VC and Saama Capital. It is one of the highest funding rounds for the firm so far.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company offers an integrated platform with products, clinics, at-home services, veterinary expertise and guidance to pet parents. The platform has onboarded more than 500 brands such as Heads Up For Tails, Huggo Boss, Smylo, Vivaldis and KONG, and has built a network of over 100 veterinarians.

The company plans to use the funding to expand its technology capabilities and offline footprint. “We will be investing in product and data capabilities, strengthening our personalisation. We will also double down on building healthcare depth and will scale our offline footprint with high-quality, full-service hospitals. We are moving to about 15 clinics in Bengaluru in the next six months, which will cover pharmacy, diagnostics, prescription diets, and at-home services,” said Vineet Khanna, the firm’s co-founder, while speaking to Business Standard.

Khanna added that the firm will also invest in its quick-delivery infrastructure. “We have already launched our 30-minute delivery service in Bengaluru. Last week, we started quick-delivery services in Mumbai, and by the end of this quarter, we will have more than 60 dark stores in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, which will make a very large assortment available to pet parents with convenient access.”

The global pet care market is estimated at around $3 billion. In India, there are nearly 40 million pets, and the country is the world’s fifth-largest market in terms of pet population.

As for the home-grown company, Khanna said it is operationally profitable and growing at about 60–70 per cent year-on-year. “We are about six months away from crossing a customer base of close to one million pet parents,” he said, adding that the company is anticipating 90–100 per cent growth over the next three years. Supertails is also targeting an annual revenue run rate (ARR) of ₹1,000 crore.

Commenting on the announcement, Sarvesh Nevatia, managing director at Venturi Partners, said, “Globally, successful pet care platforms like Chewy have shown that the category is built on trust, repeat behaviour and deep customer engagement. In India, this evolution is just beginning. What stood out with Supertails was its customer-first approach, strong execution capabilities and steady improvement in business fundamentals.”