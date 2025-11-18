Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yubi Group raises ₹411 crore to fund global expansion and AI investments

Yubi Group has secured Rs 411 crore through structured debt and fresh equity, enabling the fintech firm to expand into global markets

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Yubi Group has raised Rs 411 crore in a new round that includes long-term structured debt from EvolutionX Debt Capital and an equity infusion of Rs 75 crore from its founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Gaurav Kumar.
 
How much has the founder invested so far?
 
The round takes Kumar’s equity investment in the company to over Rs 330 crore.
 
Where will the new funds be deployed?
 
The funds raised will be deployed to accelerate Yubi’s geographic expansion into the South East Asian and United States of America (USA) markets, further strengthen presence in the Middle East and deepen investment in its proprietary AI (artificial intelligence) products.
 

“We are building the foundational OS for global financial services. The funds will enable us to replicate our Indian success story in new international markets, supercharge our AI stack, and strategically expand our ecosystem,” said Kumar in a statement.
 
Who are Yubi’s existing investors and what scale has it achieved?
 
Yubi, formerly CredAvenue, is backed by investors such as Peak XV, Insight Partners, Lightspeed, B Capital Group, Dragoneer and TVS Capital.
 
The company claims to have facilitated over Rs 3.2 trillion in credit and 3.5 crore transactions, serving more than 17,000 enterprises and over 6,200 investors and lenders.
 
What does EvolutionX say about Yubi’s performance?
 
“The company has demonstrated remarkable scale, robust technology and a clear path to profitability,” said Rahul Shah, partner at EvolutionX Debt Capital.
 
EvolutionX Debt Capital is a growth-stage debt financing platform jointly established by Temasek and DBS Bank, headquartered in Singapore with a regional office in Mumbai.
 
It is focused on companies across Asia, including India, Southeast Asia, China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Topics : Artificial intelligence funding Startups

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

