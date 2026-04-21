VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21: 360 ONE today announced the appointment of Anshuman Maheshwary as Chief Executive Officer for its Alternates Asset Management business, reinforcing its commitment to scaling private markets as a core driver of long-term growth. Anshuman transitions from his role as Chief Operating Officer at 360 ONE. Since joining in 2019, he has been central to institutionalising the platform, sharpening execution, and strengthening the firm's operating backbone across its diverse business lines. In his new role, Anshuman will assume P & L responsibility for the Alternates business. He will work closely with the investment and sales teams and leadership across functions to drive growth. His mandate includes scaling existing franchises, architecting new investment strategies, and deepening institutional and third-party distribution, while driving robust investment governance and disciplined capital allocation.

360 ONE's Alternates platform spans Private Equity, Private Credit, Real Assets, Renewable Energy, and other differentiated strategies. Managing one of the largest and most comprehensive private market portfolios in India, the business is uniquely positioned to benefit from structural shifts in capital markets, deeper institutional participation, and the rising demand for bespoke yield and growth solutions. Anshuman brings over 25 years of experience across corporate strategy and business transformation. Prior to 360 ONE, he spent nearly two decades at A.T. Kearney as a Senior Partner. He holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, and a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, 360 ONE, said: "Anshuman has been instrumental in strengthening our institutional foundation and driving execution across the firm. Alternates has emerged as a clear strategic pillar for 360 ONE. Private markets across Private Equity, Private Credit, Real Assets, and Renewable Energy are moving beyond 'alternatives' to becoming core allocations in client portfolios. 360 ONE has established a leadership position in shaping this space in India through a differentiated and scaled platform. Anshuman's ability to combine strategic clarity with operating depth positions him perfectly to lead this business. We are confident he will scale the platform with discipline while delivering exceptional long-term value."

Anshuman Maheshwary, CEO, Alternates, 360 ONE Asset, said: "Alternatives are fundamentally reshaping portfolio construction as clients increasingly seek differentiated sources of return, yield, and resilience. At 360 ONE, we have built a formidable foundation across private markets. The opportunity now is to scale this ecosystem with a sharp focus on performance, structural innovation, and total alignment with client outcomes. I look forward to building on this momentum with our exceptional investment teams and partners to lead the next phase of private market capital formation in India." About 360 ONE WAM 360 ONE WAM is among India's leading wealth and asset management firms, managing assets worth USD 74 billion. 360 ONE Wealth specialises in empowering ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth families to manage, grow, and optimise their wealth. It also focuses on legacy planning, ensuring that wealth is preserved and seamlessly transferred across generations.

360 ONE Asset offers investment solutions to clients worldwide looking to invest in Indian markets across asset classes. Its capabilities cover a wide spectrum of asset classes, including public equities, private equity, private credit, renewable energy and real assets, each managed by a seasoned team of investment professionals. 360 ONE Capital, formerly known as B & K Securities, provides full-service capital market offerings to institutional investors, besides corporate treasury services. It is a leading mid-cap brokerage, servicing almost all leading Foreign and Domestic Financial Institutions. It is a SEBI-registered Category I Merchant Banker, offering independent and unbiased research with a coverage of over 450 companies, making it a leader in the mid and small-cap space.

ET Money, now a 360 ONE company, is a pioneering digital platform offering direct mutual funds, investment advisory, loan against mutual funds and personal finance solutions. Its mission is to simplify investing for Indians through intuitive technology and data-backed insights. 360 ONE WAM is one of the pioneers in the industry to bring about product innovations. The firm has won more than 175+ awards of repute since its inception in 2008, and its wins include India's Best Wealth Manager at Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025 and Best Domestic Private Bank - India at Asian Private Banker's 15th Awards for Distinction and Best Private Bank - India at The Asset Triple A Private Capital Awards 2025 besides 5 prestigious awards at the Global Private Banking Innovation Awards 2025.

Headquartered in Mumbai, 360 ONE has 1,700+ employees, a presence in major global financial hubs, and 28 locations in India. To know more, visit https://www.360.one/ Media Contact Anil Mascarenhas Senior EVP - Communications 360 ONE WAM anil.mascarenhas@360.one +91 9967576026 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)