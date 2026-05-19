SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: From AIMSR to AIMTR -- Aditya Institute of Management Technology & Research marks the beginning of a transformative journey towards innovation, technology, research, and future-ready leadership.

The Logo Reveal Ceremony symbolised more than just a name change -- it reflected the institution's evolution into a dynamic hub for next-generation management education aligned with the rapidly changing global landscape.

The prestigious occasion was graced by Chief Guest Shri Shekhar Channe,

State Information Commissioner, Maharashtra & Retired IAS Officer, Maharashtra Cadre. The Guests of Honour included Shri Yugal Sikri from TA Associates, Private Equity Firm, and Shri Ketan Sheth Chairman, IIID Mumbai Chapter.