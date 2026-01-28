NewsVoir Delhi NCR [India], January 28: Ralith Realty enters the NCR market at a time when real estate development is being reassessed for its long-term relevance. As cities expand and buyer expectations evolve, the company emerges as a developer focused on getting the basics right: planning, construction quality and day-to-day livability. This approach is guided by a vision that sees innovation as meaningful only when it serves real needs, balancing contemporary development ideas with market realities and customer expectations. Anchored in values of excellence, collaboration, sustainability and integrity, Ralith places equal emphasis on internal culture and on-ground delivery, ensuring growth remains aligned with long-term value creation.

At the helm of Ralith Realty is Rakesh Kaul, CEO and Managing Director, whose experience shapes both vision and execution. With over three decades of real estate expertise spanning residential, commercial, retail, leisure, and student housing, he has held leadership roles as Chief Executive at L & T Realty and as MD & CEO at Experion Developers, spearheading millions of sq. ft. of landmark developments. Rakesh is known for blending strategic vision with hands-on execution, and for introducing market-first disruptions in design, development and sales strategy. Building on his leadership, Ralith Realty's projects reflect the same blend of vision and pragmatism. The company focuses on integrated community developments, bringing together residential, commercial, and plotted spaces that cater to diverse needs. Ralith is developing a township in a phased manner called "Ralith Retreat" in Sector-19A, Panipat, one of the most upscale areas of the city, with a revenue potential of above Rs. 1000 Cr. Over time, Ralith Retreat is a commitment to quality, compliance, and thoughtful design and future readiness. The project offers a mix of plots, villas, floors, and commercial spaces, each crafted to provide both lifestyle choice and long-term investment value. The emphasis is on creating communities where every element, from planning to execution, aligns with how people want to live.

The second project on anvil is a high-rise luxury condominium adjoining Dwarka Expressway in Sector - 88A, Gurugram, called "Devasya Bharat," at a time when the Expressway is increasingly being preferred as an emerging premium residential corridor in NCR, driven by infrastructure upgrades and improved connectivity between Gurugram and Delhi. Conceived to integrate modern lifestyle with traditional Indian values, the project offers homes that honour rooted living while embracing contemporary aspirations. It offers a blend of luxury and convenience with premium amenities and smooth connectivity to key business, social and lifestyle hubs in and around the city. The project has a topline potential of above Rs. 1,900 crore.

Ralith Realty's growth is anchored in execution discipline and scale, with projects developed through a mix of owned land parcels and strategic partnerships that allow expansion without compromising delivery control. Strong corporate governance and technology-led systems support planning, monitoring and customer engagement, ensuring transparency and timely execution. Beyond delivery, the company sees itself as a long-term partner in key life milestones. From homeownership to wealth creation, Ralith Realty is focused on building trust-led relationships and enduring communities that leave a lasting imprint across NCR.