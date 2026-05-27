PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Aelea Commodities Limited (BSE: ACLD), one of the leading integrated players in cashew processing, announced its audited financial results for the H2 FY26 & FY26. H2 FY26 Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated) - Revenue from operations: ₹20,781.13 Lakhs in H2 FY26 vs ₹9,439.52 Lakhs in H2 FY25 | YoY Change: 120.15% - EBITDA: ₹2,511.90 Lakhs in H2 FY26 vs (₹88.49) Lakhs in H2 FY25 | Turn Positive - EBITDA Margin (%): 12.09% in H2 FY26 vs (0.94%) in H2 FY25 | Turn Positive - PAT: ₹1,261.31 Lakhs in H2 FY26 vs (₹442.20) Lakhs in H2 FY25 | Turn Positive

- PAT Margin (%): 6.07% in H2 FY26 vs (4.68%) in H2 FY25 | Turn Positive - EPS (₹): ₹6.19 in H2 FY26 vs (₹2.17) in H2 FY25 | Turn Positive FY26 Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated) - Revenue from operations: ₹38,150.41 Lakhs in FY26 vs ₹18,213.55 Lakhs in FY25 | YoY Change: 109.46% - EBITDA: ₹4,036.73 Lakhs in FY26 vs ₹865.41 Lakhs in FY25 | YoY Change: 366.45% - EBITDA Margin (%): 10.58% in FY26 vs 4.75% in FY25 | YoY Change: 582.96 BPS - PAT: ₹2,131.52 Lakhs in FY26 vs ₹115.86 Lakhs in FY25 | YoY Change: 1,739.74% - PAT Margin (%): 5.59% in FY26 vs 0.64% in FY25 | YoY Change: 495.10 BPS

- EPS (₹): ₹10.46 in FY26 vs ₹0.62 in FY25 | YoY Change: 1,587.10% About Aelea Commodities Limited Established in 2018, Aelea Commodities Limited specializes in processing Raw Cashew Nuts (RCN) into high-quality cashew kernels. Under the visionary leadership of Chairman Mr. Hozefa Jawadwala, Aelea has rapidly evolved from a rising enterprise into a defining influence within the commodity landscape. Anchored in sustainability and innovation, Aelea is advancing plans to convert cashew by-products into biofuels and activated carbon, uniting profitability with environmental responsibility. With capacity expansion from 40 to 140 MTPD, funded by IPO proceeds and driven by strong sectoral demand, the Company is strategically positioned for accelerated growth.

Operational Highlights - FY26 - Unit II at Surat operated at healthy capacity utilization levels during FY26, strengthening domestic supply capabilities. - Preparatory work for Unit III progressed during the year, with a focus on renewable energy integration and by-product valorization initiatives. - Land acquisition for Unit III is completed; the upcoming facility to focus on Cardanol, Bio Charcoal, and De-oil Cake production. - CRISIL revised the Company's outlook to "CRISIL BBB/Stable" from "CRISIL BBB/Negative", reflecting improving operational and financial stability. - Incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries: - Aelea Green Energy Limited - focused on renewable and sustainable energy solutions. - Aelea Nuts & Fruits Limited - focused on food processing, FMCG, and value- added agri products.

- Received the Fairdeal Filaments Award for Outstanding Entrepreneurship in the MSME Segment (2024-2025) from SGCCI. - Received prestigious Gold Membership certification from the Nuts and Dry Fruits Council (India) [NDFC(I)] - Received the "Excellence in Cost Optimization & Operational Efficiency" award at The CFO Vault Summit & Awards 2025 - Honored with the MSME Star Stories 2025 Award for Manufacturing Excellence. - Successfully obtained FSSC 22000 Certification for the Surat manufacturing facility, strengthening food safety and export readiness. - Continued expansion of branded product portfolio under 'Tryble' across retail and e-commerce channels. - Strengthened global sourcing collaborations with African regions and Indian trading companies, ensuring continuity in raw material supply chains.

Commentary from the Management Year of Breakthrough Growth & Historic Turnaround in H2 FY26 & FY26, Mr. Hozefa Shabbir Husain Jawadwala, Chairman & Managing Director of Aelea Commodities Limited, said: "As we reflect on FY26, we believe this year marks far more than just a strong financial performance for Aelea Commodities; it marks the emergence of a fundamentally stronger, sharper, and future- ready enterprise. What the Company has achieved over the past year is the outcome of conviction- led decisions, relentless execution, and the courage to invest ahead of the curve during a phase when the business was still navigating challenges. FY26 emerged as a defining turning point for Aelea Commodities. The Company delivered Revenue from Operations of ₹381.50 Cr, registering a stellar 109% YoY growth, while EBITDA surged 366% YoY to ₹40.37 Cr. Most significantly, Profit After Tax rose sharply to ₹21.32 Cr, reflecting exceptional YoY growth of 1,739.74%.

The transformation became even more visible during H2 FY26, where the scale of acceleration exceeded expectations. Revenue from Operations grew 120% YoY to ₹207.81 Cr, while EBITDA stood at ₹25.12 Cr and PAT at ₹12.61 Cr, against losses in the corresponding period last year. These numbers are not merely financial milestones; they reflect the successful conversion of strategy into execution and execution into measurable value creation. Further, this performance was strengthened by key strategic milestones achieved during the year, including the incorporation of two wholly owned subsidiaries, multiple industry recognitions and awards, and the globally recognized FSSC 22000 Certification for the Company's Surat manufacturing facility.

We remain deeply grateful to every shareholder, stakeholder, and well-wisher who stood by Aelea Commodities during its most challenging phases. True conviction belongs to those who continue believing even in adversity, and that unwavering trust continues to fuel our ambition as we move forward with stronger fundamentals, sharper execution, and an uncompromising vision towards building a globally competitive and future-ready enterprise." Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, like government actions, local, political, or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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