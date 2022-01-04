AGW Bharat India's youth driven news portal

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI/ATK): The Covid-19 waves and the following lockdown have drastically impacted the business ventures.
Even the biggest business companies, which had a monopoly in the market took a hard blow and succumb to heavy loss.
When most citizens of the country were struggling to maintain their well-being, some resilient and diligent entrepreneurs built an opportunity and pivoted their business to find new brilliant ideas. One such witty strategist duo is (https://www.naveenprasad.in) Naveen Prasad and Neeteesh Gaharwar who founded of online new channel, (https://www.agwbharat.com) AGW Bharat which is India's first youth driven News channel.
In 2019 the dynamic duo met in Noida where they had this grand idea of India's First Media Tech Youth Driven News Brand, which is now a tremendous news channel. AGW Media Network Private Limited was Incorporated on 6th February 2021.
AGW Bharat is a brand product of AGW Media Network Pvt Ltd which is a new generation of Journalism and Broadcast news channel that focuses on uplifting the role of youth in the World of Journalism.
AGW Bharat is determined to innovate the future of journalism and the role of youth force in journalism. In today's era, when all the channels are keeping their inclination towards one or the other, Naveen Prasad and Neeteesh Gaharwar built a space that will show viewers the truth.
Their aim is to be the face of truth and expose the false with the fact check by leaving no stone unturned to bring unbiased truth in front of the citizen thus re-establishing the true meaning of the fourth pillar of democracy.
Another prominent product of AGW Media Network Private Limited is AGW Universe which is a short video android app, launching soon in few weeks.
The vision of this app is to record opinion of every mobile user for elections as smart phones are easily accessible in this changing Digital Era. They want to reach everyone and amplify the voice of common man.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
