AIA supports India in COVID crisis with USD2.5 million contribution

Hong Kong / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): AIA Group Limited ("AIA"; or the "Company"; stock code: 1299) has contributed USD 2.5 million to support relief efforts in India, where waves of coronavirus infections have now claimed the lives of over 300,000 people.
Bill Lisle, AIA's Regional Chief Executive and Group Chief Distribution Officer, said: "In light of the raging COVID pandemic in India, and in solidarity with Tata AIA Life's more than 8,000 employees, over 41,000 agents and 1.9 million customers in India, we recognise that this is a critical moment for us to make a meaningful, material contribution. AIA's purpose to help millions of people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives is more resonant than ever. Our hearts go out to the people of India, where AIA has operated with its joint venture partner, Tata Group, for over 20 years."
"We are also pleased to be able to collaborate with Tata Trusts and the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. We are confident that our $2.5 million contributions will bring a significant measure of hope, peace of mind, and protection to millions of people in India at a time of their greatest need during an ongoing pandemic."
