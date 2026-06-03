PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., a pioneer and market leader in building Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), has appointed Mr. Ajay Rajan as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2026. Appointment marks the next phase of growth across Digital Public Infrastructure, AI-enabled enterprise solutions and international markets. For more than three decades, Protean has been integral to India's digital and financial infrastructure journey, creating population-scale platforms that have expanded access, enabled inclusion and supported the delivery of essential services. Mr. Rajan takes charge at a time when the role of digital infrastructure is evolving rapidly. Across markets, governments, institutions and enterprises are looking for trusted and resilient digital ecosystems that can serve people at scale. The growing application of Artificial Intelligence also presents opportunities to make these ecosystems more intelligent, responsive and accessible.

Under Mr. Rajan's leadership, Protean will continue to strengthen its contribution to India's digital ecosystem, expand into AI-enabled enterprise solutions, and scale its DPI capabilities across international markets. This direction builds on Protean's legacy of creating trusted platforms at scale, while positioning it for new avenues of impact and long-term growth. Commenting on the appointment, Mr. V Easwaran, Whole-time Director, COO & Interim CEO, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., said: "Protean has always been driven by the belief that technology can create meaningful public impact at scale. As the company enters its next phase of growth and innovation, we are pleased to welcome Ajay Rajan as Managing Director & CEO. Ajay brings a rare combination of institutional leadership, deep understanding of digital ecosystems, and strong execution experience across banking and technology. We believe his leadership will further strengthen Protean's role in shaping the future of Digital Public Infrastructure in India and beyond."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Ajay Rajan, MD & CEO, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., said, "Protean has built an institution of trust by enabling digital and financial infrastructure that serves millions of people. It is a privilege to join the organisation at this important stage of its journey. My immediate focus will be on listening closely to our stakeholders - teams, clients and partners, and translating Protean's strengths into customized, scalable and profitable solutions for the future. We will pursue this with strong governance, disciplined execution and a clear commitment to sustainable value creation." Mr. Rajan brings over three decades of leadership experience across banking, fintech and digital transformation. Prior to joining Protean, he held senior leadership roles at YES Bank, where he served as Country Head - Transaction Banking, Government, Multinational & New Economy Business, IBU & Knowledge Units, and led key digital and DPI-linked initiatives. Earlier, during his two-decade tenure at Deutsche Bank, he held several leadership roles, including as the Global Head of Fintech.

He has also been associated with strategic industry and regulatory committees and has spoken at national and international forums on banking, fintech, innovation and digital transformation. About Protean : Incorporated in December 1995, Protean eGov Technologies Limited is engaged in the business of developing citizen-centric and population-scale e-governance solutions. Protean is an information technology-enabled solutions company conceptualizing, developing, and executing critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions. The company collaborates with the Indian government and has extensive experience in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993210/Ajay_Rajan_MD_CEO_Protean_eGov_Tech.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841515/Protean_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)