VMPL New Delhi [India], March 27: India's retail trading boom has a well-documented downside. According to SEBI's FY25 study, 91% of individual traders in the futures and options segment reported net losses, with aggregate losses reaching ₹1.06 lakh crore, a 41% rise over the previous year. The average loss per trader crossed ₹1.1 lakh. These are not the numbers of a market that lacks participants. These are numbers of a market that lacks structure. Alice Blue, one of India's established discount broking platforms, has responded to this problem not with another app feature or a YouTube series, but with something deliberately analogue: a full-day, in-person trading workshop called TRADEX, already running across seven cities.

The idea came from a pattern Alice Blue kept hearing from its own user base, traders who were not uninformed, but undisciplined. Not short on content, but short on a system. "We built TRADEX because we kept seeing the same story play out. Traders who had done their research, followed the right accounts, watched hours of content, and still blew up their accounts. The missing piece was never information. It was structured," said Sidhavelayutham Mohanamoorthy, CEO, Alice Blue. He also mentioned that "A broker's job doesn't end at giving someone access to markets. If we can genuinely help people trade with a defined process and better judgment, we should. That is what TRADEX is about."

It is a frank acknowledgement from Alice Blue's CEO that more trading activity, without better trading discipline, is not a metric worth chasing. TRADEX is structured as a single intensive day led by market experts with hands-on experience across derivatives trading, price action, options strategies, and risk management. Sessions follow a deliberate progression, from reading market structure, to building options strategies, to execution frameworks for intraday and positional trades, and finally to risk management and trade discipline. Every session is anchored in live-market logic: how a trade is identified, planned, sized, and managed in real conditions, not a classroom simulation. Participants are not just listening throughout the day. Concept quizzes and scenario-based discussions are built into each module, requiring students to think through decisions before moving forward.

There are no motivational segments and no vague frameworks. The format is built around one outcome: rules a trader can apply the next morning when markets open at 9:15. The workshop is designed for active traders seeking consistency, beginners looking for a structured entry point, options traders on both the buying and selling side, and traders who have faced repeated losses without understanding why. The common thread is not experience level; it is the absence of a defined system. TRADEX has been conducted across Coimbatore, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Surat, Trichy, and Ajmer, with more cities to be announced in the coming months.

The choice of cities is deliberate. By reaching markets like Trichy, Ajmer, and Vizag, where retail F & O participation has grown sharply in recent years, Alice Blue is taking structured trading education to places where it has historically been harder to access. Since its launch in December 2025, over 1000+ participants have learned from over 30+ speakers during Tradex sessions. At a time when more Indians are entering the markets than ever before, initiatives like TRADEX point to a shift in focus, from participation to process, and from access to consistency. About Alice Blue Financial Services Alice Blue is a SEBI-registered discount broking firm serving over 1.6 lakh active traders across India. The company offers equity, derivatives, commodities, and currency trading through its ANT platform, with a focus on accessible and low-cost market participation.

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