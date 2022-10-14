Amazon.in celebrates festive season with find Life Digital Campaign

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amazon.in today released the #FindLight video, to celebrate the journey of an Amazon customer as he explores his own light while India gets ready to celebrate the festival of lights - Diwali.

#FindLight is the third and final part of the #FindLife digital campaign that started on 2nd September.

The campaign outlines human stories and emotions behind any purchase, showcasing real customers who find different products on Amazon.in that help them to express their emotions, celebrate with family or just enjoy life, and delves into customers exploration of moments, expression, and self.

Lights being synonymous with positivity, the campaign drives a festive feel to how we are inspired by illumination and embodies celebrations.

Check out the campaign (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYhRx45JLgw & feature=youtu.be) here.

Speaking about the campaign, Manish Tiwary, Country Manager & Vice President, India Consumer Business - Amazon India, said, "We are humbled to serve our customers and cater to their diverse needs and enable seller and brand partners. The #FindLight film is a visual embodiment of our humble attempt to inspire customers and encourage them to "find their own light". The true essence of FindLife campaign pivots on real customers and their own stories of fulfilment, joy, celebration and inspiration this festive season and we are excited to be part of their special moments. We would also like to wish our customers, seller and brand partners a very happy Diwali."

The #FindLight film encapsulates the story of a BMX biker who finds his self-expression in the hoods of Noida with his ride, by challenging the odds through his skills. The campaign celebrates a new generation of Indians finding their own light through expression and inspiration, in their own special and unique way. The film celebrates light as that source of inspiration and Amazon makes it possible for customers through its sellers and brand partners.

The campaign has been shot using both drone and handheld cameras to express scale in accessibility while also maintaining intimacy, allowing the view to be "in the action".

Ray Page, EVP, Head of Global Innovation and Social Impact - WE Communications commented, "Each film that is being created for the #FindLife campaign has given us immense creative satisfaction. Working with real people has helped us moot the truthfulness of this campaign and bring out the diverse impactful narratives. #FindLight is a luminous delight and a metaphor for happiness and hope."

#FindLife is a six-week-long digital campaign and will continue till the end Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022.

Credits: Creative and Conceptualization: Amazon PR in-house and WE Communications; Production: Miran Media

For more information, visit (https://www.amazon.in/b/?ie=UTF8 & node=1592138031).

For news on Amazon, follow (https://twitter.com/AmazonNews_IN).

For more information, please contact:

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfilment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon.

For more information, visit www.amazon.in/aboutus

For news on Amazon, follow (www.twitter.com/AmazonNews_IN)

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)