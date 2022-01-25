Angie Frederick joins C5MI as Partner and Chief Operating Officer

You would like to read
- CSS Corp launches CSS EDISON™, a Cloud-Based Digital Customer Experience Transformation Platform
- LTI wins PTC Partner Network Award for Transformation in Manufacturing Operations
- TVS Next announces strategic partnership with Digitate
- A classical murder mystery/thriller 'The Dead Don't Talk' is newly launched book by Sumit Ghosal
- 5 Ashoka Young Changemakers From India Supported by Mphasis F1 Foundation Receive Prestigious Diana Award
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]/ Chicago [US], January 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Angie Frederick has been named the Chief Operating Officer and Partner of C5MI. Angie is a high-profile executive and leader with a proven track record across two Fortune 100 organizations - Honeywell Building Technologies and Caterpillar and recognized among the Global Top 100 Influential Women in Supply Chain.
In her new position, she will drive global expansion and revenue, fostering client success while assisting the organization in realizing its ambitious growth objectives.
"We are excited that Angie, a seasoned business executive and leader, is joining our leadership team," said Don Young, a Managing Partner of C5MI. "C5MI is a rapidly growing firm, partnering with global brands to drive value, winning recognition as a cutting-edge supply chain and logistics consulting partner. With her experience, expertise, and leadership skills, Angie will lead the commercial growth of C5MI."
Before C5MI, Angie was the Vice President of (https://www.yash.com/coe/sap/business-process-transformation/supply-chain-excellence/) Supply Chain Management for Honeywell Building Technologies, where she led supply chain operations, including inventory planning, production planning, materials management, and logistics. At Caterpillar Inc, she led multiple manufacturing and supply chain transformation initiatives focused on business process optimization, technology deployment - management, and ERP system implementations.
Angie is an accomplished global supply chain leader who has anchored and delivered high-impact, high-return supply chain and logistics improvements, minimized process inefficiencies through technology enablement, and developed cross-functional multi-disciplined business teams.
C5MI is a services firm comprised of trusted business practitioners with in-depth knowledge and first-hand experience managing world-class business processes and implementing cutting-edge technology solutions for manufacturers and (https://www.c5mi.com/supply-chain-and-manufacturing/) globally. We see ourselves as partners, not as consultants. That is why we excel at providing customers with long-term value and continuous improvement on their technology investments. For more information, please visit (https://www.c5mi.com)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor