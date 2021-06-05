Annadata Charitable Trust stands strong with COVID-19 victims

You would like to read
Nagaur (Rajasthan) [India], June 5 (ANI/PNN): In the past one year or so, COVID-19 has not spared anyone, rich or poor, young or old, fit or unfit. The second wave in April this year has taken a heavy toll on India as a nation.
People have lost their loved ones, their means of livelihood, and their hope for a future. However, there are many individuals and institutions that have come forward to lend a helping hand.
One such institution, the Annadata Charitable Trust, has been doing a yeoman's job providing free meals to the needy people, especially those who had lost their jobs and were left with nothing to feed their families.
The trust has been working with the state government and the frontline workers to resolve problems like oxygen shortage and lack of proper medical infrastructure at crucial locations.
This made a lot of difference to the lives of Corona patients admitted in local hospitals. In addition, it has has started to work on improvement of the local medical infrastructure in the rural belt of western Rajasthan, mainly Khimsar and Lohawat.
The trust is one of the many charity works that Dhananjai Singh has conceived and executed during this pandemic. Besides being the Founder of the Trust, he is also the Director of the Rajasthan-based Khimsar Group of Hotels. (ANI)
