Announcing the winners of the 2021 UiPath Automation Excellence Awards

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): UiPath, a leading (https://www.uipath.com/rpa/robotic-process-automation) enterprise automation software company, today announced the winners of its third edition of the (https://uipathindia.com/automationexcellenceawards/winners2021/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">UiPath Automation Excellence Awards.
The awards aim to recognize and celebrate UiPath customers in India and South Asia, for the business impact created by driving innovation using automation in their respective fields. Reckitt, NatWest Group, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, JSW Steel Limited, and Piramal Enterprises Limited were among the 31 winners across the 15 award categories.
The limitless possibilities that automation offers, have inspired organizations to undertake transformational projects, to address the problems presented by the changing world around us. UiPath aims to recognize game-changing automation projects and inspire companies aspiring to solve some of the greatest business challenges with automation.
"It is extremely encouraging to see how automation has impacted the businesses of some of the largest organizations in the region. The digital revolution the world is witnessing, has spurred organizations to rethink and innovate how it approaches business functions," said Anil Bhasin, Managing Director & Vice President, UiPath India and South Asia. "On behalf of everyone at UiPath, I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the automation champions," he added.
Independent consultants shortlisted the entries received, based on entries and supporting documents submitted. The winners were selected by a jury panel, consisting of eminent senior industry executives such as Mahendran Balachandran, Founder and General Partner, Accel, K S Viswanathan, Vice President - Industry Initiatives, NASSCOM, Dr Puneet Kaur Kohli, Chief Technology Officer, Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd, Annie John Mathew, Chief Information Officer, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Suhrid Brahma, Chief Technology Officer, WNS Global Services, and Sandeep Parikh, Partner and Leader - Intelligent Automation, EY.
Reminiscing on the judging process, K S Viswanathan, Vice President-Industry Initiatives, NASSCOM said, "It was an exhilarating experience partnering with UiPath to identify innovators in the automation space. The complete process was transparent, and the hours that we spent as jury makes me feel that we as a country have a powerful story to share on cognitive RPA and Intelligent Automation."
To learn more about the awards, visit:
(https://uipathindia.com/automationexcellenceawards)
List of Winners - 2021
Category: Excellence in Finance & Accounting Automation
Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. (Indian Enterprise)
AXA Business Services (Global Enterprise)
Jury Recognition: DXC Technology (Global Enterprise)
Category: Excellence in HR & Legal Automation
Sankara Eye Hospital (Indian Enterprise)
AXA Business Services (Global Enterprise)
Category: Excellence in Customer Process Automation
Jury Recognition: Piramal Enterprises Limited (Indian Enterprise)
NatWest Group (Global Enterprise)
Category: Excellence in Operations Automation
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance (Indian Enterprise)
VOLVO Group India (Global Enterprise)
Category: Excellence in IT Operations Automation
Legato Health Technologies (Global Enterprise)
Category: Excellence in Industry Process Automation
Bennett, Coleman & Co (Indian Enterprise)
Novozymes (Global Enterprise)
Category: Excellence in Banking & Insurance Automation
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Indian Enterprise)
ICICI Lombard General Insurance (Indian Enterprise)
NatWest Group (Global Enterprise)
Category: Best Automation Under Crisis for Business Continuity
South Indian Bank (Indian Enterprise)
Category: Best Cognitive Automation
Jury Recognition: EY Global Delivery Service (Global Enterprise)
Jury Recognition: PriceWaterhouseCoopers (Global Enterprise)
Category: Best First-Time Automation
Teejay India (Indian Enterprise)
Jury Recognition: Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. (Indian Enterprise)
Category: Best Automation Centre of Excellence
JSW Global Business Solutions (Indian Enterprise)
Reckitt (Global Enterprise)
Category: Best Citizen Developer Program
Firstsource Solutions (Global Enterprise)
HP Inc (Global Enterprise)
Category: Special UiPath Recognition
Omega Healthcare (Indian Enterprise)
JSW Steel Limited (Indian Enterprise)
Category: Automation Excellence - Sri Lanka
Jaykay Marketing Services
Jury Recognition: Softlogic Holdings PLC
Jury Recognition: Sri Lanka Telecom PLC
Category: Automation Excellence - Bangladesh
SQ Group
Jury Recognition: Grameenphone
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
