'Anuation Labs' devises an innovative AI based platform, Easemyweb.com

New Delhi (India), December 6 (ANI/PNN): In today's time and age where digitization, artificial intelligence, quicker & flexible solutions and customer centric approaches have become a crucial factor- Anuation Labs, a subsidiary of Anuation has devised an innovative AI based platform, Easemyweb.com
It's a multipurpose & multifunctional platform which is designed considering user interface & developed considering end-to-end user experience.
The best part of this portal is that anyone with zero knowledge of coding can design his/ her website at a very reasonable price.
A user can easily create his E-commerce Store, Business Website, Product Displays, Blogs, Portfolio Website and much more. Another interesting benefit of this platform is that it educates users about DIY, i.e how to 'Do It Yourself' or one could say, how to design an impressive online setup, the way the user has always wanted, with step by step demo on the same.
Additionally, it also allows users to design their own customized website using predesigned templates created by a team of experts at the Anuation Labs. A user just needs to change the texts, fonts, images or colors according to his requirement. In fact, all the predefined templates are fully editable. This helps in designing the website from scratch and that too without any coding knowledge. This platform is a time saviour, allowing one to be creative while setting up a digital business.
Pankaj Khurana, Partner and IT Head at Anuation says, "Easemyweb.com is so simple that it can be easily used by anyone of more than 15 years of age given it's intuitive features and easy access. It's ideal for any school going kid, college going youth or a professional from any domain".
Rajat Rastogi, Marketing Head at Anuation says, "Our portal's easy and simple tools will help every age group by providing them an interactive platform to express their ideas and creativity. But it's just a start, within coming years; the platform will be powered with more unique, exciting & fun features that would be easy to use".
Easemyweb.com's Beta Version has been launched and it is free for the first 100 users. So, if you are looking to design a free website, you can register and start Now!
