PRNewswire Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 29: Apollo Hospitals Chennai, a leader in robotic-assisted cancer care, has performed the world's first Video Endoscopic Inguinal Lymphadenectomy (VEIL) using the Hugo Robotic-Assisted Surgery (RAS) system through a lateral approach, a minimally invasive technique that accesses the groin lymph nodes from the side of the thigh rather than the middle. The patient, a 40-year-old man diagnosed with penile cancer, made an excellent recovery following the surgery, with no major post-operative complications. Inguinal lymph node removal is a well-established procedure performed when cancers such as penile, vulval, and vaginal cancer spread to the lymph nodes in the groin. Traditionally, the surgery is carried out through an open approach involving large incisions in the groin, which can sometimes damage the skin and lymphatic channels, leading to wound-healing complications and leakage of lymph fluid after surgery.

However, outcomes are often improved when the procedure is performed using the minimally invasive, camera-guided VEIL technique on robotic platforms. In robotic VEIL surgery, surgeons operate through very small incisions using precise robotic instruments and enhanced visual control, resulting in less disturbance to the skin and surrounding tissues. The approach also significantly reduces post-operative lymph leakage compared to conventional open surgery. Apollo Hospitals has been using the Hugo RAS System to perform a wide range of robotic uro-oncology surgeries involving the prostate, kidney, and bladder. With the addition of this VEIL procedure for lymph node removal, the hospital has now completed the full spectrum of robotic uro-oncology procedures using the system.

Speaking about the milestone, Dr. Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai Region, said: "Apollo's commitment to advanced medical technology and innovation continues to reach new heights every day. I am truly happy and grateful to be part of a progressive healthcare institution that remains dedicated to clinical excellence and improving patients' quality of life through worldclass care." Dr. N Ragavan, Senior Consultant - Urologist, Uro-Oncologist and Robotic Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals Chennai, said: "This achievement is the result of months of meticulous planning, clinical precision, and collaborative teamwork. Performing the world's first robotic VEIL surgery using the Hugo RAS platform through the lateral approach was both challenging and rewarding. Every milestone in advanced robotic surgery comes with continuous learning, dedication, and the collective effort of highly skilled teams committed to pushing the boundaries of medical excellence. We are proud that this success will help improve patient outcomes and further strengthen the future of minimally invasive cancer care."

Dr. Madhav Tiwari, Consultant - Urologist, Uro-Oncologist and Robotic Surgeon, Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Teynampet, Chennai, added: "Patient recovery shows the potential of this approach and its effectiveness. While cancers requiring inguinal lymph node removal, such as penile cancer, are relatively rare, they often require highly specialised surgical intervention. Advanced robotic-assisted procedures like VEIL are helping improve recovery outcomes significantly by reducing complications, minimising surgical trauma, and enabling faster healing. Increased awareness and timely diagnosis remain essential for achieving better treatment outcomes." The surgery was successfully carried out by a multidisciplinary team led by Dr. N Ragavan and Dr. Madhav Tiwari, with anaesthesia support led by Dr. Pradeep Chiruvar. The patient made an excellent recovery following the procedure. The successful treatment is another step toward the future of precision-driven and technologically assisted cancer care.

About Apollo Hospitals: Apollo revolutionised healthcare when Dr. Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 76 hospitals, 6,600+ pharmacies, 264 clinics, 2,182 diagnostic centres, and 800+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centres, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.

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