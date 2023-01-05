Asian Paints campaign, #ShyneWithMe, garners 293 million views on Moj

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Asian Paints partnered with (https://apps.apple.com/IN/app/id1523457550?mt=8) Moj, India's largest short video app, for the #ShyneWithMe campaign to host a unique hashtag challenge to promote the all-new Tractor Shyne and Ace Shyne products which provide 'so much shine at such less price'. The campaign, which coincided with Asian Paints' new TV commercial, included 121 popular Moj creators and received a massive response on the app, garnering over 293 million views, 557K shares, and a whopping 12 million plus likes. The 10-day campaign was launched in three languages - Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Moj creators danced to the tune of a groovy new brand jingle created specifically for the campaign on Moj, with a quirky hook-step derived from the TVC, which shows a father repeating a gesture to appreciate Asian Paints' shine at such an affordable price. The campaign was bolstered by an exclusive filter that was designed to creatively reflect the brand proposition with a logo, product shots, and colour splashes integrated into the super colourful lens. The creators could upload super fun dance videos in their preferred audio language. This innovation helped boost user-generated content and resonated with brand communication in an entertaining, relatable format. Popular Moj creators (https://mojapp.in/@bindu_gowda7/video/2873044898?referrer=iOS & amp;h=TP8o4ZM-EmsBDN) Bindu Gowda, (https://mojapp.in/@shashikumarnayak/video/2871197057?referrer=iOS & amp;h=TP8o9BE-EmsBDN) Shashi Kumar Nayak and (https://mojapp.in/@deepak_130/video/2871403411?referrer=iOS & amp;h=TP8oDE6-EmsBDN) Deepak, amplified the engagement and inspired users to churn out more content using the hashtag.

Talking about the success of the #ShyneWithMe campaign, Moj Spokesperson said, "Moj has been the go-to platform for young Indians to experiment with and create content across genres. Brands can reach and creatively engage with specific audiences in an organic space thanks to our thriving creator community and tech-forward integrations such as unique filters. For Asian Paints, we were able to engage millions of users across South India with an innovative campaign that perfectly showcased the brand proposition while creating a fun mass challenge in multiple regional languages with the #ShyneWithMe campaign."

"It was critical for us to engage with our target audience through a medium that they truly connect with while still keeping the brand proposition strongly intact. Moj, with their strong outreach in South India, provided us with a unique campaign which they created keeping in mind our regional consumer as well as creatively showcasing our product USP. The campaign delivered almost 200% better than our initial estimates. This clearly shows the power of bringing together good content on the right platform." says Kosal Malladi, Vice President of Madison Loop.

For brands today, short videos have proven to be one of the most effective channels for outreach to target users with fun yet high-impact campaigns which deliver phenomenal ROI over a short period. Moj has expanded its advertising and monetization avenues over the last few months. With close to 300 million monthly active users, Moj has attracted major brands across FMCG, edutech and fashion, that have implemented the hashtag challenge as part of their overall campaign and benefited from the platform's wide reach.

Here's a sneak peek at the content Moj creators have created:

(https://mojapp.in/@bindu_gowda7/video/2873044898?referrer=iOS & amp;h=TP8o4ZM-EmsBDN)

(https://mojapp.in/@shashikumarnayak/video/2871197057?referrer=iOS & amp;h=TP8o9BE-EmsBDN)

(https://mojapp.in/@deepak_130/video/2871403411?referrer=iOS & amp;h=TP8oDE6-EmsBDN)

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)