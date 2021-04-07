Bajaj Finserv adds 100+ health plans under Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, has added 100+ types of affordable health plans under its Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions category.

In the backdrop of a turbulent economy dealing with job cuts, salary reductions and loss of income, households across the country are reeling under rising costs of healthcare expenses. Money is a major stumbling block in access to quality healthcare especially when one may not always be able to opt for conventional insurance plans.

To address the needs of individuals seeking easier access to affordable and quality healthcare, Bajaj Finance announced the addition of 100+ health plans, on World Health Day. As a unique and unconventional offering, here's why these 100 Pocket Insurance plans can be a great solution for a large section of the population.

Wide range of products

Health Plans listed under Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions offer coverage against scenarios that are usually overlooked by conventional insurers. Some of the products offered under the Health category include Dengue Cover, Child Personal Accident Cover, Ambulance Cover, ICU Cash Cover and Medical Convalescence, among others.

Affordable premium and higher coverage amount

Considering the immediate need for affordable healthcare plans, and the rising costs of medical treatments in the country, these products offer high coverage amounts at affordable premiums.

For instance, the COVID-19 Insurance plan offers coverage in the range of Rs 50,000 to Rs two lakh, for affordable premiums starting from Rs 952.

Similarly, Infection Cover provides coverage of up to Rs 50,000, at a nominal premium of only Rs 79 per annum. Another example is the Hospital Cash Cover plan, which takes care of everyday expenses while the insured undergoes treatment at the hospital. One can opt for this plan by paying a premium of just Rs 549 and receive Rs 1,000 per day for 30 days to cover hospital expenses.

Easy application and claim process

Those looking to buy these health plans can do so, from the comfort of their homes. One can fill the online application form, pay the premium amount through any of the multiple payment options, and instantly purchase these affordable health insurance products, offered by Bajaj Finserv. Additionally, one can raise a claim either by sending an email to the insurer or by calling on the company's toll-free number.

In addition to the health plans, Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions also provides various Subscription memberships & Assistance products for everyday risks & contextual offerings to your lifestyle. Some of these products include Wallet Care, Mobile Screen Protection, Cycle Cover, Key Safeguard, and Watch Secure, which offer protection against the smaller risks of one's daily lives.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 40 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Fixed Deposit, Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions, Insurance, Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

