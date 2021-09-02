Bajaj Group appoints Neeraj Jha as Group President and Chief Communications Officer

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): (https://www.bajajgroup.org) Bajaj Group has appointed Neeraj Jha as Group President & Chief Communications Officer with effect from September 1, 2021. He will report to Kushagra Bajaj, Chairman, Bajaj Group and will be based at the Group's Head Quarters at Bajaj Bhawan, Mumbai.
In his new role, Neeraj will be responsible chiefly for the following:
Group's Brand Reputation and Image, matters pertaining to them
Advising Chairman and Senior Leadership of the Group (SLG) on all matters pertaining to Reputation, Media and Communication
Providing communications support to Group Companies and advising their Senior Leadership Team (SLT) on all matters pertaining to Reputation, Media, and Communication
"I have long believed communication can play a crucial role in building successful organisations. The need has never been more apparent than today when organisations must communicate fast, accurately and responsibly to stay ahead and be liked in a digitally connected world," said Kushagra.
"We've been on a constant pursuit to bring world-class talent on board to support our future endeavours as we move to the next phase of our growth journey. We're delighted and excited to have Neeraj. He brings with him just the right mix of skill, experience and industry insights we seek."
Commenting on his joining, Neeraj said, "It's a rare privilege and honour for me to be associating with a brand as iconic as Bajaj. Few names can evoke the trust, respect and pride like it can. Kushagra has proved that he has the vision, strategy, the dynamism, and indeed, the humility to build on its rich legacy to take the Group, one of country's oldest, solid and most progressive - to greater heights. I'm delighted and at the same time thankful to Kushagra for having made me part of this journey."
Neeraj is a career journalist turned communication professional and reputation builder. He's held in his diverse 25-years corporate experience leadership positions at Reliance, HDFC Bank and, most recently, Bharti Airtel where he was Head of Corporate Communications & Corporate Affairs. The Times Group, The Asian Age, The Indian Express Group and CRISIL MarketWire (later Newswire18) are some of the leading publications/groups that he's been associated with as a journalist.
Neeraj holds a degree in Economics from Ranchi University, and a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from Mumbai University. He's also a Columbia Business School alumnus.
