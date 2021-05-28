BMW Group India continues its special service commitment for doctors

You would like to read
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Group India has announced a special customer support initiative exclusively for doctors who own a BMW / MINI car or a BMW Motorrad bike and have been selflessly working round the clock to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a token of gratitude, BMW Group India along with its dealer partners will offer a complementary engine oil service from 1 June 2021 till 30 September 2021.
Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, "For more than a year now, the doctor community has been working tirelessly, treating countless patients and saving precious lives through their unrelenting efforts. Continuing BMW Group India's commitment of special service to doctors, it is our pleasure to offer a complimentary engine oil service for their BMW, MINI cars, and BMW Motorrad bikes. We deeply appreciate and thank all doctors for their remarkable dedication and bringing hope to humanity in these trying times."
Doctors registered with Indian Medical Association, hospitals and clinics owning a BMW or vehicle can register themselves at www.bmw-contactless.in to avail the service. Doctors who own a BMW Motorrad bike should contact their nearest BMW Motorrad authorised dealership for further information to avail this service.
Vehicles with engine oil service due as per Condition Based Service (CBS) will be eligible to avail the complimentary service. Existing BMW or MINI Service Inclusive package holders can choose between two options in lieu of engine oil service - free sanitisation of the vehicle or a complimentary Car Care Package.
Further information on the terms and conditions can be availed by contacting the nearest BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad service centres.
