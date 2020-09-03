JUST IN
You are here: Home » Partner Content » Press Releases ANI » News

OYO rolls out discounts for students appearing for JEE, NEET and other state examinations, sets up email helpline for seamless bookings

Let your Kabuli Wala help you count on tree nuts to enhance immunity during COVID-19
Business Standard

SPONSORED CONTENT

What's this ?

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

BPCL Director (Refineries) R Ramachandran superannuates

ANI Press Release  |  Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]  

Tennis player James Blake
R Ramachandran, BPCL Director (Refineries)

BPCL Director (Refineries) R Ramachandran superannuated at the close of work on 31/08/2020 after serving Bharat Petroleum for 38 years.

Besides overseeing the operations of BPCL Refineries and its subsidiary Numaligarh Refineries Limited and joint venture company Bharat Oman Refineries Limited (BORL), he was also a Non-Executive Chairman of Petronet CCK, till its merger with BPCL, and Petronet India Limited. He was also on the Board of BORL, Bharat Gas Resources Limited, and Ratnagiri Refineries & Petrochemicals Limited.

In addition, he was also responsible for Research and Development, Supply Chain Management and Operations, International Trade and Shipping, Health Safety Security & Environment (HSSE), Biofuels and cross country pipeline operation till recently.

His experience in conceptualization to commissioning of grass root and brownfield projects is recognized in both the Indian and international oil and gas industry.

Prior to his tenure as Director in BPCL, he was Managing Director of BORL and is widely acclaimed for his contributions to the growth of that company.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BPCL Director (Refineries) R Ramachandran superannuates

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): BPCL Director (Refineries) R Ramachandran superannuated at the close of work on 31/08/2020 after serving Bharat Petroleum for 38 years. BPCL Director (Refineries) R Ramachandran superannuated at the close of work on 31/08/2020 after serving Bharat Petroleum for 38 years.

Besides overseeing the operations of BPCL Refineries and its subsidiary Numaligarh Refineries Limited and joint venture company Bharat Oman Refineries Limited (BORL), he was also a Non-Executive Chairman of Petronet CCK, till its merger with BPCL, and Petronet India Limited. He was also on the Board of BORL, Bharat Gas Resources Limited, and Ratnagiri Refineries & Petrochemicals Limited.

In addition, he was also responsible for Research and Development, Supply Chain Management and Operations, International Trade and Shipping, Health Safety Security & Environment (HSSE), Biofuels and cross country pipeline operation till recently.

His experience in conceptualization to commissioning of grass root and brownfield projects is recognized in both the Indian and international oil and gas industry.

Prior to his tenure as Director in BPCL, he was Managing Director of BORL and is widely acclaimed for his contributions to the growth of that company.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 image
Business Standard
177 22

BPCL Director (Refineries) R Ramachandran superannuates

BPCL Director (Refineries) R Ramachandran superannuated at the close of work on 31/08/2020 after serving Bharat Petroleum for 38 years.

Besides overseeing the operations of BPCL Refineries and its subsidiary Numaligarh Refineries Limited and joint venture company Bharat Oman Refineries Limited (BORL), he was also a Non-Executive Chairman of Petronet CCK, till its merger with BPCL, and Petronet India Limited. He was also on the Board of BORL, Bharat Gas Resources Limited, and Ratnagiri Refineries & Petrochemicals Limited.

In addition, he was also responsible for Research and Development, Supply Chain Management and Operations, International Trade and Shipping, Health Safety Security & Environment (HSSE), Biofuels and cross country pipeline operation till recently.

His experience in conceptualization to commissioning of grass root and brownfield projects is recognized in both the Indian and international oil and gas industry.

Prior to his tenure as Director in BPCL, he was Managing Director of BORL and is widely acclaimed for his contributions to the growth of that company.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22