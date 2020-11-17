Bring Revolutionary Changes in Your Furniture with Hafele

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In the time of shrinking spaces in urban life, the idea of better furniture and advanced set ups elevates the aesthetic sense of the home decor.

While one may feel content with expensive presentable furniture, the advanced efficient furniture will take the home decor and daily tasks to another level. Time to replace the traditional furniture aesthetics with advanced one. There is more to the hardware of the furniture than to simply draw cabinets and shelves at home. As the time passes furniture is also supposed to evolve than to simply changing its design and look.

Italiana Ferramenta Furniture Hardware Range by Hafele very much understands and considers this need and brings a diverse range of fittings of furniture hardware and accessories which will apparently bring revolutionary changes in furniture and their functioning. Italiana Ferramenta is an Italian company specializing in the production of high-quality accessories and ironmongery for the furniture industry. As per the specific demands and requirements one may add features to his furniture.

Italiana Ferramenta Furniture Hardware Range by Hafele consists of shelf supports (connect wooden and glass shelves to the furniture unit / cabinet), shelving systems (provide support for free-standing shelves), connectors (enable complete cabinet construction), levellers (align heavy duty wardrobes, bookcases and modular furniture); besides hinges, flap fittings and concealed cabinet hangers.

Now confined spaces will add more to decor and especially to luxury as well. The automatic features provided by Italiana Ferramenta will add more value to the ease :- Secret Maxi Shelf Support: SECRET MAXI is a kind of hidden shelf support which ensures both shelf locking as well as unlocking and allows to fix and remove the shelves in an easy and intuitive way. It remains completely hidden even when used on bifacial furniture.

The anchoring system provides a structural junction between the shelf and the side panel, thus making Secret Maxi suitable even for construction with flap and drop-down doors. When cabinets with flap and drop-down doors are required, the shelf (which then acts as the cabinet top / base panel) can be fully locked by using a hexagonal key. The hole for the shelf locking can be drilled on either the upper or the lower side of the shelf as per the customer's convenience.

No matter how presentable a set of cabinet loaded furniture may be but often customer report with the complaint of bad locking systems in furniture. As with the passage of time it leaves the clutches of proper locking and a simple jerk can open the cabinet wide open even after locking it. Here Secret Maxi Shelf Support comes to the rescue and keeps secrets hidden.

K12 Automatic Lift Up System: The K12 Automatic Lift Up System promises ease of access and convenient operations while working with wall cabinet. With this system, the shutter opening is completely automatic thanks to the advanced gas spring technology; all one have to do is slightly lift the shutter and it attains its maximum opening in a smooth and continuous movement.

Available in Newton strengths of 50 N and 80 N, K12 Automatic Lift Up works effortlessly with a wide range of shutter sizes and weights. The high-quality Zinc alloy and Stainless Steel material of the system coupled with its nickel plated finish and minimal design enhances both its functional and aesthetic value, making it a suitable and elegant choice for cabinets. It is also an easy-to-install solution thus reducing the assembly time and enhancing the overall look of the furniture.

To cap it all, Hafele's wide array of snazzy furniture with intelligent hardware will give customers plethora of time to focus on work instead of the drawers and shelves. Just install and forget. Rejoice the magnificent creation designed absolutely for customer's ease so that they can work from the comfort of their home without any hitch or think about a small glitch.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)