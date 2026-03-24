PNN Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 24: BTL EPC Ltd has secured a prestigious ₹590 crore order from Adani Power Limited for the Coal Handling Plant (CHP) and Ash Handling Plant (AHP) for the 3x800 MW Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Plant at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Bihar. The scope of work covers design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of the complete CHP and AHP systems. The Coal Handling Plant package includes design and engineering of civil and structural works along with a belt conveyor system of approximately 9 km, supported by major equipment such as crushers, screens, travelling trippers and feeders. The package also includes electrical systems, control & instrumentation, dust suppression, and utilities including mandatory spares and maintenance tools.

The Ash Handling Plant package includes a bottom ash handling system through jet pumps and de-watering bins, with disposal to the ash dyke through pipelines extending up to approximately 4.5 km. The fly ash system will operate through a two-stage vacuum-cum-pressure conveying arrangement supported by vacuum pumps and compressors. The package also covers electrical, control & instrumentation systems, structural works and mandatory spares. Commenting on the development, Mr. Ravi Todi, Managing Director, BTL EPC Ltd, said: "This order marks another important step in our growing association with Adani Power. At our first project with the company at Raigarh, more than 60% of the order value has already been executed at a rapid pace, earning valued appreciation from the client. Projects of this scale demand strong engineering capability and disciplined execution, capabilities that define BTL EPC as we continue to deliver large and complex EPC projects"

BTL EPC Ltd had earlier secured its first order from Adani Power for the Coal Handling and Ash Handling System at the 2x800 MW Raigarh Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Plant in Chhote Bhandar, Chhattisgarh, where work is currently in progress. About BTL EPC Ltd BTL EPC Ltd provides comprehensive EPC solutions across Bulk Material Handling, Ash Handling, Underground Mining, Power transmission, Mineral Beneficiation and related industrial systems, serving core sectors such as power, steel, mining and more. With over 60 years of engineering experience and more than 30 large-scale projects executed, the company has a projected revenue of around ₹1200 crore for FY 2025-26 and a pending order book exceeding ₹3000 crore. The company is widely recognised for delivering complex EPC projects across India's infrastructure and industrial sectors.

Website: www.btlepcltd.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)