Certified Drone Parachutes launched in India

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Paras Aerospace, India, a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited announces exclusive partnership with ParaZero Israel, a global specialist of drone safety systems. Various systems have already received compliance from International Body ASTM as per Standard Specification for Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) Parachutes. This internationally acceptable certification enables the system to extend unmatched safety.

Paras Aerospace offers a wide range of Development, Integration, Manufacturing and Certification of UAV systems and ParaZero specializes in the design and manufacture of autonomous commercial drone safety systems. The company's unique technology enables autonomous parachute deployment. ParaZero's patented SafeAir technology created a new benchmark in low altitude parachute deployments with effective kinetic energy reduction with minimal altitude loss.

"Development and compliance with global certification standards are at the core of ParaZero' s vision towards delivering Best Drone Safety Parachute Systems", said Yuval Gilad, CPO of ParaZero. "India is entering a new era of Drone enabled Technology revolution. Our partnership with Paras Aerospace will help us provide the ASTM certified drone safety parachute systems to the Indian market," said Boaz Shetzer, General Manager of ParaZero.

Commenting on the exclusive partnership Mr. Pankaj Akula, CEO, Para Aerospace said, "National Drone Airspace safety is utmost important. The Drone Rules 2021 recently released by the Government of India have enabled the Drone industry to utilize the drones for many Industrial sectors and we welcome the move. The number of drones that will be flying in the skies need to be protected from all types of airspace accidents and as a safeguarding measure, there is an emerging requirement for Safety Parachute Systems which can safeguard the drone in case of crash due to various reasons. These systems are comparable to the Airbag Systems in cars that are imperative for passenger safety. The parachute systems from ParaZero are certified for safety of flight over people in various countries and are ready for integration on any type of NPNT and Commercial OEM Autopilot based Drones."

"With more than 30 years of experience delivering defense systems and exclusive manufacturing processes, we are capable of manufacturing the best solution to the Indian Drone industry. The complete product lifecycle will be supported from our facilities in India," he adds.

The Government of India has released Drone Rules 2021 promoting the usage of Drones across various industries. The safety of drones in the drone airspace and the people below is of paramount importance for the Drone Sector to thrive as currently there are more than 6 Lakh drones available in the country. This number is expected to grow more in the time to come. This exclusive partnership addresses safety requirements of drones leveraging the technical excellence of Paras Aerospace's infrastructure for manufacturing and product support from India. The Drone Parachutes can protect variety of drones including NPNT compliant drones with Takeoff Weight ranging from 1 kg up to hundreds of kilograms. Drone Parachute is designed with the goal of protecting the lives of people under the Drone and also protecting the liability on the Drone Owners. Additionally, the installation of Drone Parachute reduces the Insurance Premium on the mandatory insurance significantly thereby providing an immediate Return on Investment. In line with the Indian Government's policies of "Make in India, Make for the World", Paras Aerospace envisions building the strongest strategic vision for India's Drone Ecosystem by providing the crucial Drone Safety Parachute Systems manufactured in India for the World market.

Paras Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited, provides solutions for various requirements of UAVs for both, hardware and software. The company offers a wide range of Development, Integration, Manufacturing and Certification of UAV systems. The prime verticals of the company include Military UAV, Industrial UAV, Indigenous Payload Development, Drone Detection Systems, Regulatory Compliance Products and an Agriculture focused UAV. The company also offers end-to-end solutions across multiple domains, including NPNT Compliance Software, Perimeter Inspection Solutions, Agri-drone-tech Solutions, Construction Monitoring, Energy (Power Grid, Solar & Wind), Forestry, Plant Inspection (Oil and Gas) including Drone Automation. The company has long-standing partnerships with leading UAV Technologists from Israel, Latvia and Italy.

The Company was founded in 2014 in Be'er Sheva, Israel by a passionate group of aviation professionals, together with veteran drone operators, to solve the industry's primary challenge - safety. The emerging world of UAS's is changing many commercial fields, and the potential of drones is being applied in ways never thought possible. Since UAS's are increasingly present in various civilian applications, safety has become a serious consideration for users and regulators. ParaZero's vision is to use the SafeAir drone safety parachute technology to unlock the full potential of the commercial drone industry.

