VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 5: Cholan Tours, one of India's most renowned destination management companies, has unveiled a landmark initiative. This initiative is set to reimagine the essence of tourism in South India. Cholan Tours is proud to launch India's first organised women chauffeur driver services.

As part of a larger vision to drive meaningful change in tourism, Shri. Venkatesan Dhattarayan, Regional Director (South), Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, launched the Women Chauffeur Service, an initiative that aims to empower women professionals and promote a more inclusive tourism industry.

Cholan Tours will deploy professionally trained women drivers across longer itineraries throughout Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Across the cities of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, these women chauffeurs manage all tour movements from start to finish. They navigate through locations and cultural circuits with confidence. They accompany visitors throughout the trip and ensure it is smooth and seamless. More than drivers, these women chauffeurs represent a new generation of tourism professionals, embodying confidence, professionalism, independence, and ambition in every community they travel through.