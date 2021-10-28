CitiusTech names Bhaskar Sambasivan as CEO, succeeding co-founder Rizwan Koita

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.citiustech.com/)CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology services, solutions and platforms, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Bhaskar Sambasivan as Chief Executive Officer effective November 1, 2021.

Sambasivan joined CitiusTech as President in May 2021, and has been working closely with Rizwan Koita, CEO, as part of a structured leadership transition process.

Before joining CitiusTech, Sambasivan was President of Patient Services and Chief Strategy Officer of EVERSANA, a leading life sciences platform company. Prior to this, he spent close to 15 years at Cognizant as the Global Head of Life Sciences. Under his leadership, Cognizant's Life Sciences business grew over thirty-fold in 15 years. Before Cognizant, he spent many years with Siebel/Oracle and PricewaterhouseCoopers in key leadership roles. Sambasivan was recognized as a PharmaVOICE Top 100 leader in both 2017 and 2018 for his industry contributions.

"Bhaskar is an immensely accomplished healthcare industry leader with a clear vision for digital innovation and a 25-year track record of scaling technology enabled healthcare businesses," said William Winkenwerder, MD, Chairman of CitiusTech. "We are excited that his ideas, insights and strategy will further accelerate CitiusTech's success and growth momentum."

"As co-founder of CitiusTech, it has been a privilege to lead the organization and see it scale to over 5,400 healthcare technology professionals serving over 120 healthcare organizations," said Rizwan Koita, co-founder and outgoing CEO. "Having worked closely with Bhaskar during the past six months, I am inspired by his passion to improve healthcare outcomes through technology innovation. CitiusTech's co-founder and COO, Jagdish Moorjani, and I look forward to supporting him to drive the next phase of growth at CitiusTech."

"The healthcare industry is poised for significant transformation driven by the shift to patient and consumer-centric business models, enabled by technology. CitiusTech is well positioned to help healthcare organizations drive this digital transformation to meaningfully improve patient experience and outcomes," Bhaskar Sambasivan said. "We have a great leadership team, a highly client-centric culture, deep healthcare and technology expertise and strong presence in a broad range of healthcare market segments. I am really excited to lead the organization and work with our clients and partners to build innovative business and technology solutions that address key challenges and priorities across the healthcare ecosystem."

The transition marks an important milestone for CitiusTech which was started in 2005 by Koita and Moorjani. Today, CitiusTech is a highly differentiated healthcare technology business which has delivered exceptional value to clients, created accelerated growth for employees and achieved strong, consistent growth over the last 16 years, while demonstrating historical resilience across global economic disruptions, including the COVID-19 pandemic. The company today has over $300 Mn in annualized revenue with industry leading margins.

While Koita and Moorjani step down from their executive roles, they will continue to be significant shareholders and support CitiusTech as part of the board. They plan to commit more time to not-for-profit and social impact initiatives.

