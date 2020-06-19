JUST IN
You are here: Home » Partner Content » Press Releases ANI » News

GiftstoIndia24x7.com CEO Amit Desai predicts exponential growth in the Indian e-gifting industry

HCL Technologies takes precision marketing at scale to the next level with the new Unica platform
Business Standard

SPONSORED CONTENT

What's this ?

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas announces 77 associate promotions

ANI Press Release 

Tennis player James Blake
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): At its Annual HR Rollout, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas announced promotions of 23 lawyers to Principal Associate, 42 to Senior Associate and 12 to Senior Associate - Designate level, across its offices.

Corporate Practice stream (M & A, PE, Competition, Employment, Real Estate, Private Client & Taxation) saw highest number of promotions with 41 lawyers. Disputes had 16 promotions & Financing (Projects, Infrastructure, Banking & IBC) also had 16 promotions. Markets saw four promotions this year.

"It's business as usual at cam as we announce our annual round of promotions. We have an exceptional pipeline of talent which we will appropriately recognise and reward in line with our talent first philosophy," commented Managing Partner Cyril Shroff, on the promotions.

Partner promotions will occur in ordinary course in line with the firm's annual calendar.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 18:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas announces 77 associate promotions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): At its Annual HR Rollout, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas announced promotions of 23 lawyers to Principal Associate, 42 to Senior Associate and 12 to Senior Associate - Designate level, across its offices.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): At its Annual HR Rollout, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas announced promotions of 23 lawyers to Principal Associate, 42 to Senior Associate and 12 to Senior Associate - Designate level, across its offices.

Corporate Practice stream (M & A, PE, Competition, Employment, Real Estate, Private Client & Taxation) saw highest number of promotions with 41 lawyers. Disputes had 16 promotions & Financing (Projects, Infrastructure, Banking & IBC) also had 16 promotions. Markets saw four promotions this year.

"It's business as usual at cam as we announce our annual round of promotions. We have an exceptional pipeline of talent which we will appropriately recognise and reward in line with our talent first philosophy," commented Managing Partner Cyril Shroff, on the promotions.

Partner promotions will occur in ordinary course in line with the firm's annual calendar.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas announces 77 associate promotions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): At its Annual HR Rollout, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas announced promotions of 23 lawyers to Principal Associate, 42 to Senior Associate and 12 to Senior Associate - Designate level, across its offices.

Corporate Practice stream (M & A, PE, Competition, Employment, Real Estate, Private Client & Taxation) saw highest number of promotions with 41 lawyers. Disputes had 16 promotions & Financing (Projects, Infrastructure, Banking & IBC) also had 16 promotions. Markets saw four promotions this year.

"It's business as usual at cam as we announce our annual round of promotions. We have an exceptional pipeline of talent which we will appropriately recognise and reward in line with our talent first philosophy," commented Managing Partner Cyril Shroff, on the promotions.

Partner promotions will occur in ordinary course in line with the firm's annual calendar.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22