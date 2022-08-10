Deerika Retail to host 'Maha Savings Mahotsav' between 10th and 15th August, 2022

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Deerika Retail today announced that it would be hosting the 'Maha Savings Mahotsav', the Bachat hi Bachat Campaign between the 10th and 15th August, 2022.

During those 5 days, the neighbourhood hypermart will be offering customers hard-to-resist offers. Steal deals on every product, between this Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day!

There are unbelievable offers across the stores. Customers who shop for Rs 2500 will get back Rs 2500 across all the categories in the store and online as well. This offer is valid on the purchase of groceries, personal care items, bakery items, food, dairy, electronics, kitchenware, footwear, beauty and more. In this Maha Savings Mahotsav, you save as you buy!

There are incredible deals on Fashion and Home Fashion. It's Free Shopping on Deerika's Fashion range starting from casuals, formals and ethnic wear. Customers who shop for Rs. 2000 will get Rs. 2000 back. This offer is applicable on Kids/Men's and Women's wear. However, this offer is only valid in Deerika Hypermarket, Mall 51, Gurugram.

The Gurugram DLF phase-3 has offers such as; customers who shop for Rs. 1500 will get Rs. 1500 back. All the remaining offers on Fashion will be in the DLF phase-3 supermarket.

Established in 2017, DJT Ventures is the brainchild of Akash Anand, who is driven by the vision of creating a conglomerate through Retail, Financial Services and Insurance Broking.

Promoting businesses in these verticals via separate companies for each of them, DJT Ventures has established a presence in New Delhi, Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Gurugram (Haryana), with plans to expand to other parts of the NCR with more hypermarkets in the coming years.

Deerika began its journey in 2020 with the first Hypermarket in Sector 51, Gurugram. It guarantees discounts on all products, including grocery, fresh produce, utensils, crockery, home appliances and clothing for men, women and children. Apart from having top brands under one roof, Deerika has more than 100 products under its private label. It provides the most economical rates and an international shopping experience with a 'Cartful of Happiness'.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)