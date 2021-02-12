Dharmendra's "He-Man, Larger than the Life Dhaba" turns one this year

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 12(ANI/PNN): Evergreen actor Dharmendra's very owned Dhaba; He-Man larger than life, is turning one this year. The actor is here with a surprise for his Delhi and Karnal food lovers on this Valentine's Day.
Indian wrestler and actor Sangram Singh is going to host the special day. The vision behind the place is the part of its earning will be donated for the NGOs working for the marriages of children of fallen soldiers. Also, there would be a 10 per cent off for every defence or paramilitary force.
With the authenticity of farm to fork, it would be a pure vegetarian dhaba along with the organic farm for farm-fresh vegetables to be cooked there.
The place would be well-grounded with basic pricing of food and the interior to be an elite class. It will also experience cattle shed in front of it to give it a basic Dhaba feel.
By the end of the year, it is to be expected to become an international chain with its outlets in various countries across Asia.
