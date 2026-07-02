AI was meant to cut costs. Why is it becoming the biggest new expense?

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has grown sharply over the past couple of years. Much of this rise stems from AI being positioned as the ultimate productivity tool— one that can automate repetitive tasks, accelerate decision-making, and help businesses do more with less. For companies, the promise lies in lower operating costs and greater efficiency. For professionals and freelancers, AI offers the possibility of replacing routine administrative work with a round-the-clock digital assistant.

However, AI is no longer just a technology investment; it is becoming a recurring business expense. Monthly subscriptions, enterprise licences, usage-based pricing and investments in employee training are creating a new line item in corporate budgets. The conversation, therefore, is beginning to shift—from "should we adopt AI?" to "are we getting enough value from what we spend?"

‘Artificial’ intelligence: The real cost

Recent incidents have brought AI spending into focus. Media reports have flooded the internet with a configuration oversight that allegedly led to an astronomical bill for Anthropic's Claude AI, which served as a reminder of how usage-based pricing can escalate unexpectedly. Around the same time, reports suggested that Amazon had asked its employees not to use AI merely for the sake of increasing usage after shutting down an internal AI-consumption leaderboard.

While the two incidents are unrelated, they show the latest trend that companies are now becoming more conscious not just of AI adoption, but also of AI economics.

Unlike traditional software that was often purchased through annual licences, many generative AI services operate on subscription models or charge based on token consumption. As employees increasingly rely on AI for writing, coding, research, customer support and data analysis, these costs can grow rapidly.

Looking beyond expense

Rising AI costs are also reshaping procurement decisions. Reuters recently reported that a growing number of companies are moving away from relying exclusively on premium AI models and are instead opting for smaller, less expensive alternatives for routine tasks, as usage-based pricing makes AI spending less predictable.

However, experts caution against viewing AI purely through the lens of expense.

"The 'AI Cost' is to be looked at as an investment, where organisations are readying a blueprint for the future, where AI intelligence and human intelligence can co-exist," said Raghu A, Partner, Deloitte India, in response to queries from Business Standard.

According to him, organisations are embedding AI into their long-term strategy rather than deploying it merely as a productivity tool. "We have to open ourselves to the possibility of AI being more than just an efficiency or productivity solution," he said, arguing that businesses should view AI as a value creator rather than simply a means to improve the top or bottom line.

The ROI question

Even as AI becomes more deeply embedded in business operations, executives are under pressure to demonstrate measurable returns.

Evaluating AI outcomes begins much before measuring financial returns, Raghu said. He added that companies first need a structured adoption framework, identify business use cases, equip employees with AI skills, develop applications and drive adoption across the organisation.

Once these foundations are in place, organisations should measure AI's impact across four dimensions: direct profit and loss impact, indirect business value, efficiency gains and opportunity creation.

Importantly, Raghu noted, “AI investments also take time to mature, meaning value realisation cannot always be expected immediately.”

That reflects a broader shift in enterprise AI adoption. The initial race to deploy AI tools is gradually giving way to a greater emphasis on governance, accountability and measurable business outcomes.

Another monthly bill?

The economics of AI are also changing for smaller businesses and independent professionals.

Many freelancers today pay for premium AI subscriptions to assist with research, writing, coding or design tasks that might otherwise require hiring additional help. For some, AI has become as essential as cloud storage, accounting software or high-speed internet.

ALSO READ: OpenAI discusses giving US govt 5% stake as Trump weighs public share in AI Not always useful AI may be a powerful tool, but it cannot always deliver results without human expertise. That was recently evident at Ford Motor Co., which rehired around 350 veteran engineers over the past three years after finding that AI failed to match their skills and replace decades of experience in vehicle engineering and quality control. Whether AI ultimately replaces human assistance or simply becomes another unavoidable subscription remains an open question. Raghu believes the technology should be viewed in terms of the value it creates. "AI is a tool that SMBs and freelancers should use effectively to bring about the difference between expense and value," he said.

The company brought back former employees and experienced supplier engineers to mentor younger staff, review designs, identify manufacturing issues and help train AI systems. Rather than replacing either humans or AI, Ford is using the two together. According to the BBC, company executives said the “technology is only as good as the knowledge and data behind it.”

What happens 5 years from now?

If the past two years were about AI adoption, the next phase is likely to be about AI optimisation. Companies are expected to scrutinise subscriptions, monitor usage more closely and prioritise cases that deliver measurable returns.

Five years from now, AI may well become as indispensable to business operations as the internet or cloud computing. But unlike those technologies, its value may not be judged by how widely it is used, but by whether it creates outcomes that justify its growing place on the balance sheet.