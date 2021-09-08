Eduonix Learning Solutions launches The INDIA FREEDOM 75 to empower society

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Eduonix Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd is the premier training and skill development organization that offers top-notch training content, pedagogy, and best learning practices at the comfort of your homes.

By launching "The India Freedom 75", Eduonix Learning Solutions provides an opportunity to aspiring students and professionals to learn and upskill. The aspirants can visit the portal and avail the free courses till 31st December 2021. Eduonix believes in giving back to society through its "The India Freedom 75" program.

Eduonix is one of the largest EdTech Companies globally to recognize and emphasize digital education. Sushant Das, Dushyant Tomar, and Krishnakumar Karancherry, the founders of Eduonix Learning Solutions are firm believers in empowering today's youth through quality education. They are veterans of the EdTech industry and are visionaries to bring a change in the education industry.

With over 15 years of experience, Sushant Das leads the technology and product development department at Eduonix. With proven expertise in digital marketing, performance marketing, and crowdfunding campaigns, Dushyant Tomar leads the marketing team and is responsible for revenue generation. Krishnakumar heads the HR, Admin, and IT departments and has over 20 years of experience in managing large teams across geographies.

The 75 years of Indian Freedom is a significant Milestone for India as it has managed to bring its education system at par with the global standards. As a progressive measure to strengthen the Indian education system, Eduonix will open its Infiniti Subscription package across the globe at zero charges. It gives access to 3000 plus courses with no strings attached. The offer of 10 hours of course learning per month will allow aspirants to complete multiple courses in the next 6 months.

Eduonix today is one of the leading companies forging the EdTech Revolution in India. Eduonix has further consolidated its business operations by expanding in the US market. Backed up by a team of coders, teachers, and creative thinkers, Eduonix envisions touching a billion lives and leveraging technology to offer the best to the next generation. Having trained over 3 million professionals in 100+ countries in the last 7 years, the team is on its journey to strengthen digital education globally.

Visit (https://www.eduonix.com/infiniti) to know more about The India Freedom 75 offer.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)