Encouraging future business prospects based on orders booked at Ind-Texpo 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI/PNN): The leading show for cotton textiles and its blends, Ind-Texpo 2023 organised by The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) came to a close on 23rd March 2023 in Delhi. The Reverse Buyer Seller Meet which was held at the Leela Ambience Convention Hotel on 22 and 23 March 2023, provided the international audience with an optimum setting and platform for exchanging information and strengthening business relationships.

Sunil Patwari, Chairman, TEXPROCIL stated that feedback from both the exhibitors and visitors showed that orders booked on-site at the two-day event were about USD 10 Million (approx. Rs 82 Crs) while future estimated orders which were in the negotiation phase were about USD 50 Million (approx. Rs 410 Crs). Given the current global market dynamics for cotton textiles, the order booking position at Ind-Texpo was a reflection of encouraging business prospects in the coming months, he added.

The Show had fifty stalls of Indian suppliers displaying yarns, fabrics and home textiles while over 90 international buyers from about thirty-one countries invited by TEXPROCIL visited the Show. Over 90 percent of all visitors and exhibitors were very happy and satisfied with their participation in the trade show expressing an interest to repeat their representation at the next edition of Ind-Texpo. Large delegations from Israel, Mexico, Guatemala, Russia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Spain interacted with the Indian suppliers and going by the exclusive B2B conversations at the show, the future prospects of export orders in cotton textiles were very bright.

A major highlight and feature of the Ind-Texpo Show was the region-wise B2B Meetings organised in an exclusive B2B Area in five focused sessions over two days. Indian sellers had the opportunity to meet all the overseas buyers during these pre-scheduled B2B Sessions.

