close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Encouraging future business prospects based on orders booked at Ind-Texpo 2023

ANI Press Release ANI Press Release
Image

Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI/PNN): The leading show for cotton textiles and its blends, Ind-Texpo 2023 organised by The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) came to a close on 23rd March 2023 in Delhi. The Reverse Buyer Seller Meet which was held at the Leela Ambience Convention Hotel on 22 and 23 March 2023, provided the international audience with an optimum setting and platform for exchanging information and strengthening business relationships.

Sunil Patwari, Chairman, TEXPROCIL stated that feedback from both the exhibitors and visitors showed that orders booked on-site at the two-day event were about USD 10 Million (approx. Rs 82 Crs) while future estimated orders which were in the negotiation phase were about USD 50 Million (approx. Rs 410 Crs). Given the current global market dynamics for cotton textiles, the order booking position at Ind-Texpo was a reflection of encouraging business prospects in the coming months, he added.

The Show had fifty stalls of Indian suppliers displaying yarns, fabrics and home textiles while over 90 international buyers from about thirty-one countries invited by TEXPROCIL visited the Show. Over 90 percent of all visitors and exhibitors were very happy and satisfied with their participation in the trade show expressing an interest to repeat their representation at the next edition of Ind-Texpo. Large delegations from Israel, Mexico, Guatemala, Russia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Spain interacted with the Indian suppliers and going by the exclusive B2B conversations at the show, the future prospects of export orders in cotton textiles were very bright.

A major highlight and feature of the Ind-Texpo Show was the region-wise B2B Meetings organised in an exclusive B2B Area in five focused sessions over two days. Indian sellers had the opportunity to meet all the overseas buyers during these pre-scheduled B2B Sessions.

(https://www.texprocil.org)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

Also Read

Texprocil and CCI sign a MoU for branding and traceability of Indian-grown cotton, Kasturi

India ITME 2022 - The Platform Where Creativity Meets Definition and Expertise Meets Innovation

Chairman, TEXPROCIL welcomes Union Budget 2023-24

Solidaridad &amp; Centre for Responsible Business to launch regenagri Cotton Alliance, to step up the fight against Climate Change

Sunil Patwari takes over as new Chairman of TEXPROCIL

Mynavi acquires People Matters, the fastest-growing media platform and community for HR and Talent Leaders in India and APAC, as a Subsidiary

IMK Capital invests in AVPL at a valuation of 500 Cr

QualityKiosk announces a strategic partnership with Microsoft Power Platform to empower customers to create efficient and flexible solutions

ICA Italian Wood Finishes - Good Taste Shows

L &amp; T Finance Holdings honoured at Dun &amp; Bradstreet ESG Awards 2023 for 'Business Sustainability'

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon