Eurocan Global extended its arms by launching new branch in Faridabad

You would like to read
- Idol Immigration, a platform for visa services launched
- Sandpiper Visas now offering holistic support to ease migration to Australia and Canada
- ACE Law gears up to provide hassle free Immigration process of Canadian Immigration for discerning Indian patrons
- Vertex Group appoints Farouk Khailann as Senior Executive Advisor to the board and names Shitij Taneja as Chief Commercial Officer for Vertex Next
- India's most favourite poet: Amandeep Singh emerges as the winner of 'Sau Karod Ka Kavi'
Faridabad (Haryana) [India], December 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Eurocan Global, a leading Visa & Immigration consultant in India has launched its new branch in Faridabad. By launching the branch in Faridabad, Eurocan Global can provide services to complete Delhi/NCR including the Haryana region.
The Company is planning to add 30-plus branches across India with its franchise model in 2022. Eurocan Global has a track record of providing 10k plus visas till date. Eurocan Global is an authorised and qualified leading overseas education consultancy. Eurocan Global, have a team of passionate and experienced members who are dedicatedly working to realise the dreams of the aspiring candidates. Eurocan Global Faridabad branch will be headed by Mausam Taneja.
Eurocan Global has 14-plus years of experience having offices in India, Canada and Europe. The Company has been associated with 1000-plus universities across the globe. The company has 40-plus countries portfolio - Colleges and Universities in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, USA, UK, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Malta, Hungary, Czechia, Latvia, Poland, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine and many more.
On the branch launch occasion, Amandeep Singh, MD, Eurocan Global said, "We are very happy to extend our arms in Faridabad to provide the best higher education services and study abroad services. Each student will get the right counselling here. A fundamental belief at Eurocan is that every student irrespective of his or her academic background and achievements has the potential to achieve excellence and make a mark in the world. Given the right guidance at the right time, their career trajectory can be a fulfilling one."
Mr. Amandeep, MD, Eurocan Global, has won so many awards as follow:-
Awarded by Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi and Governor of Gujarat Acharya Dev Vrat, Awarded by Former Chief Minister of Punjab - Captain Amarinder Singh, Awarded by Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur, Awarded by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry (Government of India) Som Parkash, Awarded by Honourable Speaker of Uttarakhand Vidhansabha Premchand Aggarwal - and Higher Education Minister Uttarakhand Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, Awarded by Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, Awarded by Rama Devi, Member of Parliament and many more.
Eurocan is One of India's leading overseas education consultation company dedicated to student recruitment and actively involved in the promotion of immigration abroad. With more than twelve years of experience and a dynamic crew, Eurocan support Indian students who have a desire to join globally recognized education programs offered by famous academic institutions all over the world. Based in India but operating globally, our expertise covers strategy and policy to customer relationship management, marketing, branding, recruitment solutions, and project management. We value the insights required to comprehend the international education sector and keep an update of the latest regulations/rules in the foreign education sector. This ensures an applicant to get the current insights into the foreign education sector and it helps them to make informed educational choices. Our presence across leading foreign universities helps in providing wider choices of courses and offers integrated educational consulting solutions. This is the epic reason for Eurocan being one of the most reputed educational consulting firms in India.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor