Eurocan Global extended its arms by launching new branch in Faridabad

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], December 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Eurocan Global, a leading Visa & Immigration consultant in India has launched its new branch in Faridabad. By launching the branch in Faridabad, Eurocan Global can provide services to complete Delhi/NCR including the Haryana region.

The Company is planning to add 30-plus branches across India with its franchise model in 2022. Eurocan Global has a track record of providing 10k plus visas till date. Eurocan Global is an authorised and qualified leading overseas education consultancy. Eurocan Global, have a team of passionate and experienced members who are dedicatedly working to realise the dreams of the aspiring candidates. Eurocan Global Faridabad branch will be headed by Mausam Taneja.

Eurocan Global has 14-plus years of experience having offices in India, Canada and Europe. The Company has been associated with 1000-plus universities across the globe. The company has 40-plus countries portfolio - Colleges and Universities in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, USA, UK, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Malta, Hungary, Czechia, Latvia, Poland, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine and many more.

On the branch launch occasion, Amandeep Singh, MD, Eurocan Global said, "We are very happy to extend our arms in Faridabad to provide the best higher education services and study abroad services. Each student will get the right counselling here. A fundamental belief at Eurocan is that every student irrespective of his or her academic background and achievements has the potential to achieve excellence and make a mark in the world. Given the right guidance at the right time, their career trajectory can be a fulfilling one."

Mr. Amandeep, MD, Eurocan Global, has won so many awards as follow:-

Awarded by Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi and Governor of Gujarat Acharya Dev Vrat, Awarded by Former Chief Minister of Punjab - Captain Amarinder Singh, Awarded by Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur, Awarded by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry (Government of India) Som Parkash, Awarded by Honourable Speaker of Uttarakhand Vidhansabha Premchand Aggarwal - and Higher Education Minister Uttarakhand Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, Awarded by Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, Awarded by Rama Devi, Member of Parliament and many more.

Eurocan is One of India's leading overseas education consultation company dedicated to student recruitment and actively involved in the promotion of immigration abroad. With more than twelve years of experience and a dynamic crew, Eurocan support Indian students who have a desire to join globally recognized education programs offered by famous academic institutions all over the world. Based in India but operating globally, our expertise covers strategy and policy to customer relationship management, marketing, branding, recruitment solutions, and project management. We value the insights required to comprehend the international education sector and keep an update of the latest regulations/rules in the foreign education sector. This ensures an applicant to get the current insights into the foreign education sector and it helps them to make informed educational choices. Our presence across leading foreign universities helps in providing wider choices of courses and offers integrated educational consulting solutions. This is the epic reason for Eurocan being one of the most reputed educational consulting firms in India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)