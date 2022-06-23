Extraminds' biggest free learning initiative launches 4000+ educational videos on YouTube for free

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI/PNN): Extraminds, India's most popular EdTech giant, recently announced that it is launching a new YouTube Channel which will cover more than 4000 educational videos. These educational videos will be available to the students free of cost. This company aims to offer the best learning experience to students, parents and educators from the comfort of their homes.

In response to the huge success of the Extraminds Educational App, the team has decided to re-launch its free educational services progressively.

The videos curated on Extraminds YouTube channel will consist of reading materials, graphics, animation, step-wise explanations and solved examples. The video lectures by the best faculty are likely to help the students gain a better understanding of each topic as per the latest CBSE curriculum. The company claims this initiative is the biggest free learning initiative.

Extraminds distinctive approach will immensely benefit both students and parents. Moreover, the videos available in the video streaming platform are open to everyone for free.

Students can watch and learn from these high-quality video-based lectures.

The company has put in their best effort to collate these videos through research and the help of faculty members with years of experience to provide better learning techniques which can benefit them in the long run.

Furthermore, Extraminds is also planning to launch video lectures for medical and engineering students in the near future.

Adding to the announcement, Roger Kumar- Managing Director of Extraminds Edusocial Ltd, commented, "By launching the exclusive educational videos for free, we want to bring alive the joy of smart learning. We want to infuse learning so that one finds it easy to achieve it no matter where they are. We aim to inspire learners to embrace learning like never before".

Extraminds is a state-of-the-art classroom lecture video platform. The teachers are handpicked with 20 plus years of experience teaching in India's premium schools. The idea is to transport quality education to India's remotest villages free of cost. The videos are loaded with figures and pictorial descriptions for even struggling students to understand with ease. Extraminds is free of cost to help students get the best of education and can positively contribute to the overall idea called India.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)