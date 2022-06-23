Extraminds' biggest free learning initiative launches 4000+ educational videos on YouTube for free

You would like to read
- FORE School of Management starts its Global Leadership Lecture Series with a Lecture by Prof. Antoine Reberioux, Professor of Economics at the University of Paris
- HarperCollins announces the release of Chinese Spies From Chairman Mao to Xi Jinping by Roger Faligot
- ViewSonic launches its first state-of-the-art "Experience Zone" in India
- UnivReach connects 4000 plus students to Universities from over 5 countries
- YouTuber Dilraj Singh's channel crosses 25 million subscribers, trends on YouTube
New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI/PNN): Extraminds, India's most popular EdTech giant, recently announced that it is launching a new YouTube Channel which will cover more than 4000 educational videos. These educational videos will be available to the students free of cost. This company aims to offer the best learning experience to students, parents and educators from the comfort of their homes.
In response to the huge success of the Extraminds Educational App, the team has decided to re-launch its free educational services progressively.
The videos curated on Extraminds YouTube channel will consist of reading materials, graphics, animation, step-wise explanations and solved examples. The video lectures by the best faculty are likely to help the students gain a better understanding of each topic as per the latest CBSE curriculum. The company claims this initiative is the biggest free learning initiative.
Extraminds distinctive approach will immensely benefit both students and parents. Moreover, the videos available in the video streaming platform are open to everyone for free.
Students can watch and learn from these high-quality video-based lectures.
The company has put in their best effort to collate these videos through research and the help of faculty members with years of experience to provide better learning techniques which can benefit them in the long run.
Furthermore, Extraminds is also planning to launch video lectures for medical and engineering students in the near future.
Adding to the announcement, Roger Kumar- Managing Director of Extraminds Edusocial Ltd, commented, "By launching the exclusive educational videos for free, we want to bring alive the joy of smart learning. We want to infuse learning so that one finds it easy to achieve it no matter where they are. We aim to inspire learners to embrace learning like never before".
Extraminds is a state-of-the-art classroom lecture video platform. The teachers are handpicked with 20 plus years of experience teaching in India's premium schools. The idea is to transport quality education to India's remotest villages free of cost. The videos are loaded with figures and pictorial descriptions for even struggling students to understand with ease. Extraminds is free of cost to help students get the best of education and can positively contribute to the overall idea called India.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor