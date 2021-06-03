Fairfax County in an epic year of firsts

You would like to read
- L & T Technology Services becomes first PTC GSI Partner from APAC to receive Advanced Partner status
- INIFD Kothrud organizes Covid-19 vaccination drive for faculties and family members in Pune
- India Pulses and Grains Association urges Government to assuage fear of traders about stock monitoring exercise
- OctaFX Copytrading Introduces Risk Score - A revolutionary feature that helps clients evaluate Master Traders
- Virtual textile trade event - F2F Sourcing Show 2021 to begin Sept 6
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA), which has maintained an India office since 2004 will be in the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance booth at the upcoming SelectUSA Investment Summit, June 7-11, 2021.
The summit is an initiative of the US Department of Commerce to promote business investment from around the world into the United States. In its 8th edition this year, the summit will be held virtually for the first time, to connect U.S. economic development organizations and international firms looking to expand.
FCEDA is a founding member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance (NOVA EDA), which formed in 2018 when ten jurisdictions aligned to promote Northern Virginia as the best place to do business. This is the first time that FCEDA will exhibit at the summit under the NOVA EDA banner, with a virtual booth to engage and interact with delegates looking to align a strong expansion strategy.
"Here in Fairfax County and Northern Virginia, our motto is "Innovation Lives Here" and we are delighted to have the opportunity to highlight our innovation economy at SelectUSA for international companies looking for a U.S. location that offers the best combination of business assets, diversity and cosmopolitan quality of life, and the talent they need to succeed here," said Victor Hoskins, president, and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.
"Our goal is building relationships and identifying trade leads which contribute to business and investment opportunities in both countries. Recently, we have seen the importance of secure supply chains, and expanding your business in the U.S.A. can help you achieve that goal and get you closer to your customer," said Harold Brayman, Foreign Commercial Officer at US Department of Commerce, India.
Juhi Naithani, Assistant Director, International Business Investment, FCEDA, who leads the authority's India outreach said, "FCEDA India is committed to providing all the support local companies need to make a conscientious decision to expand to the United States for greatest success."
A special live event on June 3, 6:30 PM IST will provide more insight on interacting with FCEDA at the summit and benefits of the SelectUSA Investment Summit to Indian businesses looking to grow in the United States. This event is a precursor to FCEDA India's live "Success Stories Series" about international business expansion.
The FCEDA promotes Fairfax County as one of the world's best business centers. The FCEDA offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County, USA. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons Corner, Fairfax County's largest business district, the FCEDA maintains marketing offices in important global business centers: Bangalore and Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul, and Tel Aviv. To learn more, visit (https://www.fairfaxcountyeda.org/).
The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance, which promotes and markets Northern Virginia outside the region and conducts activities and events to build the regional business community. To learn more, visit: (https://www.novaeda.org/)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor