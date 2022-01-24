Film "Checkmate: The Game Never Ends" is all set to Thrill in Summer 2022

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/TPT): Hari Vishnu & Prajakta Gaikwad starrer's film Checkmate: The Game Never Ends is all set to release in theaters this summer in June 2022.
The film is starring Hari Vishnu, Prajakta Gaikwad, Aditi Singh, and Tamil actor John Vijay in pivotal roles and is under the captainship of debutant writer & director Karthick Venkatraman. Moreover, the film is planned to be recreated in five languages i.e Tamil (primary), Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi to reach a wider audience.
A multilingual and multi-starrer film "Checkmate: The Game Never Ends" will showcase a never-seen blend of romance, action, and thrill altogether made under a whopping budget of 25 Crores. The movie is Actor/Producer Hari Vishnu's fourth film after Vijay Malaya, The Biopic of the Film Industry and Miracle.
Talking about his views on the film industry Hari Vishnu says, "Our Film Industry is experiencing great changes due to the recent health crisis in India and worldwide so this is the right time to change the way our films are being presented. Moreover, filmmakers should put their best efforts and introduce revolutionary storylines to reach a wider group of audiences globally through OTT and Digital Platforms".
Actor and Producer Hari Vishnu's next film is under pre-production. The film will be titled "The Mughals" and will have a budget of 700 crores, making it the most expensive Indian film ever made. Hari Vishnu, a distribution veteran, has a massive market for digital and theatrical releases across India, and he aspires to be a trendsetter in the Indian film industry by producing more films worth over a thousand crores with projects like "The Mughals."
"Checkmate: The Game Never Ends" will mark the Tollywood debut of Marathi television and film star Prajakta Gaikwad. The film will be presented by Vamana Chalana Chitra Studio Pvt. Ltd. and is produced by Hoola Entertainment and co-produced by Harshveer Srivastava. The Creative Direction for the film is done by Shankar K and the Executive Producers for the film are Ganesh Iyer and Giribabu PM.
To watch the teaser Click (https://youtu.be/PcDLqkXSh30)
This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)
