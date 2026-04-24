VMPL New Delhi [India], April 24: India's nutraceutical market is growing fast, but so is consumer scepticism. Shady labels, hidden fillers, and overpromised results have made it difficult for people to trust what they're putting into their bodies. For many, buying supplements has become less about health and more about navigating confusion. Pure and Better™ enters this space with a clear point of view: nutrition should be simple, honest, and dependable. Instead of adding to the noise, the brand focuses on fixing some of the category's most common problems, unclear formulations, inconsistent quality, and a lack of accountability. Its approach is straightforward. Every product is built around clean formulations, without unnecessary additives or vague proprietary blends. Ingredient lists are transparent, and each batch is backed by third-party testing to ensure what's promised on the label is actually delivered. In a market where trust is often assumed rather than proven, this level of verification is becoming increasingly important.

The brand also puts strong emphasis on where its ingredients come from. By sourcing key inputs from Europe, where quality standards and regulatory frameworks are more tightly controlled, Pure and Better aims to bring greater consistency and traceability into its products. This focus on sourcing, combined with tightly managed manufacturing processes, reflects an effort to raise the bar on what consumers should expect from everyday nutrition. At the same time, the brand recognises a shift in how people are approaching health. Consumers today are not just looking for quick fixes, they want products that fit into their routines and deliver results they can rely on over time. Pure and Better builds around this idea, designing products that are easy to use, effective in practice, and sustainable as part of daily life.

"Pure and Better™ was born from a frustration with how complicated, inconsistent, and often untrustworthy nutrition has become," says Sreebalaji H. "We believe taking care of your health shouldn't feel like guesswork. Our mission is to bring precision, transparency, and discipline into everyday nutrition, so people can rely on what they consume with complete confidence. At its core, the brand is built on the idea that when you prioritise your own health, when you choose to 'be selfish' about it, you're not just improving your well-being, you're fundamentally upgrading how you show up in every aspect of life." As conversations around quality and regulation continue to grow, the gap between what consumers expect and what many brands offer is becoming harder to ignore. Companies that can back their claims with clarity and consistency are likely to stand out. Pure and Better is betting that in a crowded market, honesty and execution will matter more than ever.

To know more, visit their instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/purenbetter/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)