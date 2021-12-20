Forever V care opens over 10 branches to provide affordable medicine across Mumbai

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI/TPT): The largest pharmacy brand Forever V Care network has added more than 10 branches to its network within a span of years.
The physical shops have been opened in different places which include Mira Road, Andheri Lokhandwala, Parel, Mulund, Bhandup, Wadala, Vijay Shopping Center Andheri (E), Vijaynagar Andheri (E), and Sangli- Maharashtra with the aim to add more branches in the next year.
The firm provides a plethora of product offerings that cover healthcare and lifestyle wellness categories like health and nutrition, sports and fitness, parenting, personal care, beauty and fragrance, FMCG products, and adult products with the best-discounted prices. The firm was established in 2020 in Mumbai with an aim to facilitate people with originality in medicine at an affordable price and create awareness of generic pharmaceutical needs.
The team at Forever V care is focused closely on analyzing the pharma market, understanding the key main points in supply and demand areas, and studying how the local pharmacies operate, their scope for profitability, and revenue increase.
The consumer can take a picture of the prescription and upload it. Once the pharmacist validates the prescription, consumers get the notification to confirm and pay for the order. Then the order is processed and delivered to the customer's doorstep. It takes a few minutes for delivery.
Medicine is essential for the life of any individual. People need to travel to the nearby medical shop and spend time in the queue to buy needed medicine. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, people are afraid to step outside of their homes to buy even the necessary commodities. During such situations, Forever v care provides medicine at your doorstep and makes your life easy which motivates us to boost our pharmacy and services!
Also, consumers can order medicines via Whatsapp or they can contact on toll-free no:- 1800 102 1705.
