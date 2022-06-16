FroGO- One stop shop for Frozen Foods

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 16 (ANI/GPRC): FroGo, a food tech startup has launched India's First e-commerce store which exclusively caters to frozen food delivery.

The changing lifestyle of the urban population is driving a great demand for frozen food items.

The Indian frozen foods market is currently valued at INR 124.06 Billion and is expected to reach INR 306.61 Billion by 2027.

Catering to the growing demand for high quality frozen food products, FroGro retails and delivers a diverse selection of products from the market leaders like ITC, McCain, Kwality Walls, Haldiram etc. as well as upcoming promising brands like Keventers, Get-a-whey, Minus 30, Imagine Meats. Headquartered in Gurgaon, FroGo is currently serving customers in Gurgaon and plans to expand across all metro cities by next year. The company is targeting a revenue of 100 crores in FY23 and expansion across all metro cities in FY224.

Founded by Harvard Business School alumnus and serial entrepreneur Mira Jhala, the company promises to deliver frozen food frozen. Mira comes with a strong knowledge and expertise of building FMCG businesses. Her startup Purist was acquired by CureFit.

FroGo is building a strong e-commerce platform driven by tech which is focused on ensuring best in class, end to end cold chain for frozen food as a category.FroGo's quality guarantee to its customers is that they can be assured that the products have been maintained at optimal ultra-low temperate of -18 degrees or below from manufacturing to their doorstep.

Talking about the idea of launching FroGo, Mira says, "Being an experienced entrepreneur in the food sector, I can't help but notice every time I see a frozen food product delivered, melted or spoilt. It defeats the very purpose of the freezing process which keeps flavour and nutrition intact. FroGo ensures that frozen food items are delivered in the best state. With the impeccable doorstep delivery service by FroGo, now customers can relish their favorite ice-cream during this scorching summer without compromising on the quality."

To ensure the freshness, flavours and nutrition of the products intact, FroGo deploys temperature sensors, monitoring devices to make sure that customers get the fresh frozen foods they have asked for."Customers don't have to stress about these details.

They can just log on (https://www.gofrogo.in), order their favorite food item, sit back and relax. The products get delivered at the doorstep which are ready to consume or store," adds Mira.

Commenting on the prospects of the frozen food category and the potential role of an exclusive online marketplace like FroGo Industry experts say:

Arabind Das Ex CEO of Yummiez and rent CMD, NutriWiz Global Food Advisory Services Pvt Ltd.-"We are very encouraged by FroGo's mission of growing the frozen food ecosystem and helping this category reach its full potential by addressing challenges in retail distribution, limited choice offered at the retail point and last mile connect. It is so heartening to know that FroGo has put capacity at a scale suitable for a city that can provide the customers with a wide variety of choices, products for all occasions & times of the day and most importantly assured delivered quality. This is a force multiplier and can be a game-changer in the frozen food landscape in the country!"

Business leaders from within the industry have shown conviction in FroGo.Ashu Phakey, Business Head - Frozen and Fresh Foods ITC Limited, said"The frozen foods industry is poised for significant growth as consumers seek a variety of snacking and meal options that are tasty and easy to cook, while retaining their nutritional values. The challenge however is product availability and discoverability.

FroGo's entry is a game changer as it aims to solve both challenges through a dedicated e-commerce platform for Frozen food. In addition, its promise to deliver the product to the customer at -18 degrees and maintain product integrity across the cold chain will significantly improve consumer experience, driving trials and category conversions."

Komal Anand, Managing Director - Havmore Ice cream, "I am sure FroGo will do very well as it solves for a large need gap. The cold chain infrastructure in our country is nascent and last mile connectivity in frozen food is constrained. Initiatives such as FroGo will catalyse this change and help build the category.FroGo's mission of growing the frozen food ecosystem will help realise the category's potential."

