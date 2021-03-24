Full List of Winners - IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 3

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/PNN): It's been a year of engaging and riveting content in the web entertainment space in India and India's Biggest Web Entertainment Awards, IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 3, is proud to announce the winners across popular and jury categories.
The third edition of IWMBuzz Digital Awards has been a roaring success with fans voting in droves for their favourite stars and eminent jury members meticulously judging entries submitted by the finest of content creators in the country.
Let's see who will hold the coveted golden flying cheetah in their hands this year.
Here's the full list of Winners:
Popular Categories
1. Pocket Aces Most Popular Web Series: Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story
2. Cinthol Most Popular Actor In A Web Series (Drama): Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man
3. Godrej Professional Most Popular Actress In A Web Series (Drama): Mithila Palkar, The Little Things 3
4. Most Popular Actor In A Comic Role In A Web Series: Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat
5. Most Popular Actress In A Comic Role In A Web Series: Sumukhi Suresh, Pushpavalli Season 2
6. Godrej Interio Most Popular Debut In A Web Series (Male): Pratik Gandhi, Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story
7. Most Popular Debut In A Web Series (Female): Masaba Gupta, Masaba Masaba
8. Most Popular Supporting Actor In A Web Series: Barun Sobti, Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side
9. Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Web Series: Anupriya Goenka, Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side
10. Godrej Protekt Most Popular Negative Character In A Web Series (Male): Abhishek Banerjee, Pataal Lok, and Chunky Panday, Abhay 2
11. Godrej Laffaire Most Popular Digital Film On The Web (Above 60 mins): Guilty
12. Most Popular Actor In A Digital Film: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raat Akeli Hai
13. Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Mouni Roy, London Confidential
14. Most Popular Supporting Actor In A Digital Film: Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Bulbbul
15. Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Digital Film: Sanjeeda Shaikh, Taish
16. Most Popular Short Film On The Web (Below 60 mins): Khayali Pulao
17. Most Popular Actor In A Short Film: Aparshakti Khurana, Nawab
18. Most Popular Actress In A Short Film: Celina Jaitly, Season's Greetings
19. Most Popular Music Single Artist On The Web (Male): Darshan Raval
20. Most Popular Music Single Artist On The Web (Female): Dhvani Bhanushali
21. Most Popular Non-Fiction Show On The Web: Times Of Music
22. Applause Most Popular Social Media Star (Male): Mr. Faisu
23. Applause Most Popular Social Media Star (Female): Sameeksha Sud
24. Applause Viral King Of The Year: Yashraj Mukhate
25. Applause Viral Queen Of The Year: Prajakta Koli
26. Pocket Aces Youth Icon Of the Year (Male): Be YouNick
27. Pocket Aces Youth Icon Of The Year (Female): Mithila Palkar
28. Pocket Aces Impactful Influencer Of The Year (Male): Abhi (of Abhi-Niyu fame)
29. Pocket Aces Impactful Influencer Actress Of The Year: Sonakshi Sinha
30. Godrej Appliances Most Popular Bollywood Movie Premiere on OTT: Dil Bechara
31. Pocket Aces Web Person Of The Year: Pratik Gandhi
32. Dynamic Content of the Year: Rana Daggubati (South BayLive)
33. Digital Diva of the Year: Nora Fatehi
34. Power Woman of the Year: Ekta Kapoor
35. Trendsetter of the Year: Tiger Shroff
36. Disruptor of the Year: Sameer Nair
37. Global Indie Icon: Suresh Mukund of Kings United
38. Rising Social Media Star: Snehil Dixit Mehra, and Niharika NM Social
39. Media Sensation of the Year: Alaya F
40. Music Sensation of the Year: Ramji Gulati
41. Most Popular Chat Show Host Of The Year: Siddharth Kannan
Jury Winners
1. Best Actor In A Web Series: Pratik Gandhi, Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story
2. Best Actress In A Web Series: Sushmita Sen, Aarya
3. Best Actor In A Digital Film: Adil Hussain, Pareeksha
4. Best Actress In A Digital Film: Tripti Dimri, Bulbbul
5. Best Actress In A Digital Film: Tilottama Shome, Chintu Ka Birthday
6. Zoom Flick Best Actor In A Short Film: Rajesh Sharma, Tindey
7. Zoom Flick Best Actress In A Short Film: Ashwini Kalsekar, Tindey
8. Best Actor In A Comic Role In A Web Series: Vir Das, Hasmukh
9. Best Actress In A Comic Role In A Web Series: Masaba Gupta, Masaba Masaba
10. Best Background Score In A Web Series: Achint Thakkar, Shijin Melvin Hutton and Abhishek Nair, Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story
11. Best Casting/Ensemble In A Digital Film: Raat Akeli Hai
12. Best Casting/Ensemble In A Web Series: Four More Shots Please
13. Best Cinematography In A Digital Film: Siddharth Diwan, Bulbbul
14. Best Cinematography In A Web Series: Sayak Bhattacharya, Asur
15. Best Dialogues In A Digital Film: Safdar Mir & Husain Mir, Mee Raqsam
16. Best Dialogues In A Web Series: Vaibhav Vishal, Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Karan Vyas, Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story, and Sanjay Masoomm, Aashram
17. Best Digital Film (Above 60 Mins): Raat Akeli Hai
18. Best Direction In A Digital Film: Bejoy Nambiar, Taish
19. Best Chat Show Of The Year: Fridays Live with Raj Nayak
20. Zoom Flick Best Direction In A Short Film: Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Season's Greeting: A Tribute To Rituparno Ghosh
21. Best Direction In A Web Series: Hansal Mehta, Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story
22. Best Editing In A Web Series: Khushboo Agarwal, Abhimanyu Chaudhary, Aarya
23. Best Music (Originals) In A Digital Film: Gaurav Godkhindi/ Govind Vasantha, Taish
24. Best Music (Originals) In A Web Series: Bandish Bandits
25. Best Performer In A Negative Role In A Web Series (Male): Bobby Deol, Aashram
26. Best Performer In A Negative Role In A Web Series (Female): Hina Khan, Damaged 2
27. Best Screenplay In A Digital Film: Devanshu Singh and Satyanshu Singh, Chintu Ka Birthday
28. Best Screenplay In A Web Series: Saurav Dey & Sumit Purohit, Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story
29. Zoom Flick Best Short Film (Below 60 Mins): Devi
30. Best Story In A Digital Film: Sudhir Mishra, Serious Men
31. Best Story In A Web Series: Gaurav Shukla, Asur
32. Best Supporting Actor In A Web Series: Raghubir Yadav, Panchayat
33. Best Supporting Actor In Digital Film: Pankaj Tripathi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
34. Best Supporting Actress In Digital Film: Paoli Dam, Bulbbul
35. Best Supporting Actress In A Web Series: Sandhya Mridul, Mentalhood
36. Best Web Series: Pataal Lok
37. Best Web Series in Regional Language (excl. Hindi): Queen (Tamil)
IWMBuzz Digital Awards season 3 is powered by Godrej and TimesNowNews.com.
Streaming Partner: ZEE5
Partners: The Zoom Studios' Flick, Godrej Laffire, Pocket Aces, Qyuki Digital, Virtual Box, Indian Storytellers
Radio Partner: Radiocity
