NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 7: Galgotias University has entered into a strategic industry-academia collaboration with Accenture LearnVantage to launch a portfolio of industry-integrated undergraduate programs designed to equip students with the technology, business and professional skills needed to succeed in the age of AI. The collaboration brings together Galgotias University's academic foundation and vibrant campus ecosystem with Accenture LearnVantage's industry-led learning expertise to help bridge the gap between classroom learning and evolving workforce requirements. As organisations increasingly adopt artificial intelligence, cloud, data and digital technologies, employers are seeking graduates who can combine strong foundational knowledge with practical, industry-relevant capabilities. To address this need, the collaboration will introduce specialised BTech and BBA degrees and establish an Accenture Centre of Advanced Studies on campus to support these industry-integrated programs. The initiative is designed to provide students with greater exposure to emerging technologies, contemporary industry practices and experiential learning opportunities that enhance career readiness.

The program portfolio includes four BTech specialisations - Cloud and AI, Full Stack Development with AI, Data Science, AI and Machine Learning, and Design Engineering - and two BBA specialisations: AI-Integrated General Management and AI-Powered Sales and Marketing. Students will benefit from a structured blend of academic learning, industry-led content, hands-on projects, virtual labs, interactions with industry experts, assessments and certifications alongside the degree from Galgotias University on successful completion of the program. The curriculum is designed to help students connect classroom concepts with real-world applications while developing capabilities aligned to the needs of modern enterprises. A key differentiator of the collaboration is its focus on developing industry-ready talent through a holistic learning experience. In addition to academic and technical learning, students will have access to career-readiness interventions, including professional skills development, workplace communication, industry mentoring, interview preparation and placement support. This integrated approach is intended to help students build the professional competencies, confidence and adaptability required to transition successfully from university to the workplace.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "The future belongs to students who can adapt, innovate and apply knowledge in real-world contexts. Our collaboration with Accenture LearnVantage represents an important step in reimagining undergraduate education by integrating academic rigor with industry relevance. Through these future-ready programs, students will gain access to contemporary learning experiences, emerging technologies and professional development opportunities that will help them build successful and meaningful careers." Anurag Bansal, Managing Director, Accenture LearnVantage, Asia Oceania, said, "AI is transforming every industry, increasing the demand for graduates who combine domain expertise with AI fluency. Through these newly launched academic programs, we are bringing industry-relevant learning into engineering and management education, helping bridge the gap between classroom learning and the evolving needs of employers. By combining technical, business and professional skills with industry perspectives, we aim to prepare students to apply their learning and create value in the workplace from day one."

For more information on program structure, eligibility and admissions, visit the program website. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)