Get naturally high this Holi with refreshing healthy smoothies by Drunken Monkey

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The festival of joy, thandai and gulaal is around the corner and everyone is preparing to celebrate, especially after the rough tide of the pandemic. With fascinating gradients of gulaal, it's about time to add a touch of flamboyance and initiate a healthy lifestyle with Drunken Monkey. Drunken Monkey is one of the fast-growing smoothie chains of India which delivers the best blended natural-fruit smoothies, smoothie bowls in over 200 special combinations.
Enhancing the spirit of Holi with its refreshing, healthy, and expansive menu covering a vast palette of flavours, the brand is offering unique detox smoothies ranging from apple, mint, pineapple to avocado, spinach, and many others. Some of the top-selling smoothies of Drunken Monkey adored by the patrons are Smooth Criminal, Eternal sunshine, Forbidden, Black magic, Mirror Mirror, Shot Glass, Superfood, Beachy Body, to name a few.
Offering a fruity touch and adding to the sweet essence of Holi celebrations, Drunken Monkey is treading the path to become customers' favourite drink-buddy and provide them with an exotic yet delectable range of smoothies.
Commenting on the same, Samrat Reddy, Founder and Managing Director, Drunken Monkey, says, "We have always aspired to instil healthy habits and promote holistic wellness through our smoothies and with Holi knocking on the door, we are thrilled to offer detox smoothies and elevate the spirit of the festival. Drunken Monkey hopes to fill the patrons' and hearts and bellies alike with the extensive menu of guilt-free healthy drinks to the rescue!"
Drunken Monkey, founded by Samrat Reddy. It is one of the fast-growing smoothie chains of India which delivers the best-blended natural-fruit smoothies, smoothie bowls in over 200 special combinations, ranging from all-natural detox smoothies, meal smoothies and also a range of smoothies to cure hangovers. During the pandemic, there is a spike in the consumers seeking sustainable healthy products which made it easier for the brand to weather the effects of the initial lockdown and to March towards expansion.
