GIA India launches its first remote learning course for jewellery design

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GIA India launches its first remote learning programme focused on jewellery designing. Business owners, working professionals and jewellery enthusiasts can now earn a professional GIA credential from the convenience of any location.

The course, SWIFT Jewellery Design Course - Remote Learning, begins on June 28, 2021, and will help students understand the basic principles of jewellery design and composition. To learn more, visit GIAindia.in/swift-jewellery-design-course-remote-learning

A 10-day programme, the SWIFT Jewellery Design Course - Remote Learning will be conducted in two batches - morning and afternoon, and every session will be 3.5 hours. The course curriculum will be delivered through instructor-led video lessons and hands-on demonstrations using state-of-the-art screen projection technology. A special stationery kit for the course will be dispatched to the enrolled students before the commencement of the course.

"GIA has offered distance education courses since 2009. We've listened to feedback from the industry and come up with this mode of learning to continue sharing GIA's decades of knowledge. And we are proud to offer the SWIFT Jewellery Design Course - Remote Learning," said Sriram Natarajan, Managing Director of GIA India. "Through this course, we want to deliver a rich learning experience for students without the need for them to relocate - particularly with the COVID-19 restrictions."

"The SWIFT Jewellery Design Course - Remote Learning offers business owners, working professionals and jewellery enthusiasts with a great opportunity to learn this new skill from the convenience of any location, with minimal interruptions to their jobs or businesses," said Apoorva Deshingkar, Senior Director - Sales.

"A GIA credential is well-recognised in the gem and jewellery industry. This is the first time we are offering a jewellery design course that can be completed from the convenience of any location," said Manoj Singhania, Director - India School. "We have invested in the state-of-the-art screen projection technology to help deliver exceptional student experience. Combined with a live and interactive instructor-led environment, SWIFT Jewellery Design Course - Remote Learning will deliver a GIA campus-like experience virtually."

