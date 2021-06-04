GIA India launches its first remote learning course for jewellery design

You would like to read
- Social worker Apoorva Beri finds solace in charity
- Kuberan's House onboards Sanjay Mehta, Ankita Vashistha, and Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma as Kuberas (Investors) for its entrepreneurship themed reality show
- Ujjwala Singhania takes over as 38th National President FICCI FLO
- Lieutenant Governor of J & K Manoj Sinha virtually announces the launch of the PanIIT Alumni India Global Virtual Technology Summit 2021: PIWOT 2021
- Lieutenant Governor of J & K Manoj Sinha virtually announces the launch of the PanIIT Alumni India Global Virtual Technology Summit 2021: PIWOT 2021
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GIA India launches its first remote learning programme focused on jewellery designing. Business owners, working professionals and jewellery enthusiasts can now earn a professional GIA credential from the convenience of any location.
The course, SWIFT Jewellery Design Course - Remote Learning, begins on June 28, 2021, and will help students understand the basic principles of jewellery design and composition. To learn more, visit GIAindia.in/swift-jewellery-design-course-remote-learning
A 10-day programme, the SWIFT Jewellery Design Course - Remote Learning will be conducted in two batches - morning and afternoon, and every session will be 3.5 hours. The course curriculum will be delivered through instructor-led video lessons and hands-on demonstrations using state-of-the-art screen projection technology. A special stationery kit for the course will be dispatched to the enrolled students before the commencement of the course.
"GIA has offered distance education courses since 2009. We've listened to feedback from the industry and come up with this mode of learning to continue sharing GIA's decades of knowledge. And we are proud to offer the SWIFT Jewellery Design Course - Remote Learning," said Sriram Natarajan, Managing Director of GIA India. "Through this course, we want to deliver a rich learning experience for students without the need for them to relocate - particularly with the COVID-19 restrictions."
"The SWIFT Jewellery Design Course - Remote Learning offers business owners, working professionals and jewellery enthusiasts with a great opportunity to learn this new skill from the convenience of any location, with minimal interruptions to their jobs or businesses," said Apoorva Deshingkar, Senior Director - Sales.
"A GIA credential is well-recognised in the gem and jewellery industry. This is the first time we are offering a jewellery design course that can be completed from the convenience of any location," said Manoj Singhania, Director - India School. "We have invested in the state-of-the-art screen projection technology to help deliver exceptional student experience. Combined with a live and interactive instructor-led environment, SWIFT Jewellery Design Course - Remote Learning will deliver a GIA campus-like experience virtually."
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor