Ninja, the World's No. 1 Air Fryer Brand, brings smart innovation to India, making Indian cooking easier and more effortless for everyone

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Shark, America's No. 1 Homecare and Beauty Brand, and Ninja, America's No. 1 Small Kitchen Appliance Brand, today announced a partnership with celebrated Indian Chef and restaurateur, Kunal Kapur. Trusted by millions worldwide, Shark and Ninja are known for delivering 5-star rated products designed to solve real consumer problems through innovation, performance, and ease of use. Backed by over 5,500 patents across 38 categories, Shark and Ninja bring advanced technology to the Indian kitchen. Together with Chef Kapur, the brands will demonstrate how thoughtfully designed appliances can make even complex Indian dishes feel easier, faster, and more effortless to prepare at home.

Chef Kunal Kapur is one of India's most beloved culinary voices, a MasterChef India judge, restaurateur, and a chef who has spent decades championing the depth and diversity of Indian food. His cooking philosophy has always centred on the belief that the joy of cooking should be easy and accessible to everyone, which makes him a natural partner for Shark and Ninja. This collaboration brings together global innovation and deeply rooted food expertise, showing how smart technology can work with Indian cooking, not against it. "Indian cuisine is built on precision: the right temperature, the right technique, the right timing," says Chef Kunal Kapur on partnering with the world's No. 1 air fryer brand¹. "That is what makes this partnership exciting for me. Ninja brings thoughtful innovation that fits naturally into Indian homes and kitchens, and makes traditional cooking easier, more versatile, and more effortless, without compromising authentic flavours."

"At SharkNinja, we build products that solve real consumer problems," says Mrunmay Mehta, MD and Country Head, India at SharkNinja APAC. "Partnering with Chef Kunal Kapur is a natural fit. His deep understanding of Indian food, combined with our global technology, shows consumers how thoughtfully designed appliances can make everyday cooking easier, more versatile, and more rewarding." For more information on SharkNinja's innovative range of products and to explore recipes inspired by this partnership, please visit www.sharkninja.in About SharkNinja APAC: SharkNinja APAC refers to the licensed APAC operations for the Shark and Ninja brands. Focused on bringing globally market leading products, problem-solving products to local consumers, SharkNinja APAC supports the growth of these brands across the region and is committed to delivering innovation that positively impacts everyday life.

Shark and Ninja products are now available on www.sharkninja.in and Amazon.in and will soon be available on more ecommerce platforms & retail stores. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)