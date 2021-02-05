GM Test Series providing excellence in professional courses with online test series

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI/Digpu): While online education is gaining popularity due to pandemic, there are yet few online platforms that can fulfill a practical style of learning additionally with a successful online test series.
GM Test Series is filing the gap for various professional courses and making online education just a click away. Within 6 years, it has become India's most trusted online brand providing Test Series for diverse professional courses.
GM Test Series portal has prepared 1 Lakh+ students through its online education services. Popular professional courses include CA Final test Series, CA InterTest Series, CA IPCC Test Series, CS Executive Test Series and CS Professional Test Series. What sets GM Online Test Series distinct is unique Quality Tests, Best Evaluation, Instant Doubt Solving, and All India Ranking for each Test.
One such current success from their institute is the first rank in the all-India level in the CA final Nov 2020 by EssakirajArumugam from Tamil Nadu who secured in his first try by scoring 553 out of 800 marks. To achieve quality results, GM Test Series exams are patterned as per The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the papers are also checked as per the guidelines issued by ICAI.
GMTESTSERIES is one of the test series that build your confidence more and more. Being a test preparation platform provider for CA/CS applicants. GM Test Series centre goal is to achieve applicants' success in ICAI exams, to earn this, GM provides applicants with Test Series as per the latest pattern, Questions made by subject experts, evaluation by faculty within two-three days, 24*7 doubt solving, toppers mark sheet, discussion through live videos, and complimentary MCQ, study planner, guidance video and summary notes.
They are glad to announce 23 Rankholders in three years interval. While their success lies in their purpose to help students to clear their Inter and Professional final exams by building presentation skills in a way the examiner wants.
The purpose of conducting CA Test Series is to suggest the students how to improve their presentation skills, Personal improvement is raised among applicants not only through Test Series but also through their biggest 'Mentoring Program' for students, conversation in the mentoring program is between the faculties and the students where the professionals listen to the problems faced by a student in their preparation and guidance is given accordingly.
Chartered Accountancy (CA) is one of the toughest and most valued professional courses in India. And to achieve ICAI standards, an applicant needs to prepare theoretically and practically, to achieve the same GM Test Series grant ample time to applicants with their batches, one from December to May and a second batch from June to November.
CA, CS, CMA, and CFA are the most prominent profession in India, moreover so is clearing the examination a challenging stage. GM Test Series provides sufficient amenities at a valuable cost and ample time for preparation for the competitive exams. Following its success, GM Test Series is now expanding its branches to Offline Education with institutes in various cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. It has now started providingPen drive lectures and
books and study material at reasonable prices to the students. Registration is open for May and Nov 2021 online batch, applicant and professionals can register at (https://www.gmtestseries.com)
This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)
