'Grappling with the Shadow Pandemic' - An exclusive report by Akshara Centre

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI/TPT): The COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the most unprecedented times and has led to a dramatic loss of human life across the globe. In addition to the varied adverse effects of the deadly virus, the pandemic has been a growth catalyst for the rise in violence against women.

Per the flagship report 'Grappling with the Shadow Pandemic' launched by Akshara Centre, there is concrete data that demonstrates experiences nationally on the steep rise of domestic violence against women, inequality, and discrimination against women along with the pervasive intolerance against the queer community.

Intending to shed light on the negative impact of the pandemic on women, the report consolidates substantial data that the majority of women, young and adult, faced a notable increase in household work, increase in household demands, and physical and mental abuse during the lockdown. The report is a joint effort of various women's rights organizations and activists who emphasized that women face domestic and other forms of violence at all times and that the pandemic has exacerbated the existing problems.

The report highlights that despite constant efforts and empowerment, women have to go through such crimes across the country. While the lockdown emphasized 'stay home, stay safe', women were unsafe and confided in their households. The post-lockdown impact showed up in the form of anxiety, depression, fear, social isolation, loneliness, work overload, lack of income, lack of space, and feeling of confinement. While laws and services that help and protect women in distress already exist, the services were unavailable during the lockdown as it was not considered to be a part of essential services. This made it hard for women to reach out to these services for help and to shelter homes. The available ones stopped taking new admissions as authorities were concerned about the spread of the virus and would often ask survivors for a Covid negative certificate for admission.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, Akshara Centre initiated a heart-wrenching digital campaign - #Lockdown on domestic violence campaign and joined hands with 26 renowned celebrities and social influencers to spread the word. With a heart-wrenching and strong appeal to women survivors and bystanders to report the crime, the campaign was released in 4 languages and reached over 6.5 million views in two months. Some of the celebrities included in the campaign were Sachin Tendulkar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Farhan Akhtar, Diya Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Usha Uthup, Vidya Balan, Nandita Das, Rahul Bose, Sakshi Tanwar, and Madhuri Dixit.

In the long term, both women's rights groups and the govt. have to pursue their efforts to ensure the enhancement of women's capabilities and agency to resist violence. It has been established that women with some form of safety net are in a better position to challenge domestic violence. Safety nets can be created by supporting women in various fields.

-The safety net of employment

-The safety net of savings and property

-The safety net of education and skills

-Engage with men and boys

-Ear mark funds

-Evolve a more comprehensive Policy Plan

Overcoming a pandemic may look like fighting a war, but the real need is far from that. What will help society, the people, and the Government in handling a disaster and pandemic is participatory governance and public discussion. If each listens and nudges the other into action, we have a better chance of surviving a calamity.

