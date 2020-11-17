Grow savings with assured returns up to 6.85 per cent with Bajaj Finance FD

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has grown to a book size of over Rs 22,000 crores.

The company offers customers attractive FD rates, ranging up to 6.85 per cent. At a time when sudden market turns have wiped away investor wealth and the surge in online spending threatens to do the same to bank balances, this FD highlights the worth of growing one's savings, and gives customers a way to do so securely.

By picking an appropriate tenure with the company, investors can earmark their investment for future goals, thus putting their savings to effective use. Read on to know the reasons to invest in the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

Customers who invest in FDs via the online route can reap the benefit of 0.10 per cent higher FD interest rates. Hence, investors should prioritise investing online. Here is a table illustrating how the online FD offers greater returns.

* Investment amount: Rs 20 lakh

* Tenure: 5 years

These returns are applicable for payouts at maturity only, and to forecast returns in a similar fashion, investors can use Fixed Deposit Calculator.

Senior citizens with a low risk appetite can allocate finances to fixed deposits generously, and Bajaj Finance offers these customers FD rates up to 6.85 per cent. These apply irrespective of the mode of investing, online or offline, giving senior citizens the maximum benefit.

Here is a table illustrating how Rs 20 lakh can grow over 5 years in a senior citizen FD.

By using the FD calculator, investors can calculate the monthly interest values they will earn and accordingly opt for regular or frequent payouts to meet recurring expenses on slightly reduced FD rates.

Bajaj Finance promises assured returns and its Fixed Deposit enjoys some of the best credibility ratings. It holds ICRA's MAAA rating and CRISIL's FAAA rating, both indicative of high stability. Investors can look forward to the safety of their deposit here.

Further, Bajaj Finance is a brand with a customer base of over 4.4 crore persons and its deposit book recently rose by as much as 22.5 per cent.

For ease of investment, Bajaj Finance offers:

* Flexible tenures: Ranging from 12 to 60 months

* Small minimum deposit: Start with Rs 25,000 only

* Loan against FD: Get up to 75 per cent of the FD's value as loan and avoid premature withdrawal

* Invest with debit card: At select locations

* Auto-renewal: Invest for longer, without manual intervention

* Multi-deposit facility: Invest in several FDs with one cheque for easy laddering

Customers, especially young earners, who wish to invest through small monthly contributions may start a Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP). Here, each contribution forms a new deposit, which earns at the prevailing FD rates, and must be worth just Rs 5,000 or more. Investors may select the:

* Monthly Maturity Scheme: To invest in 6 to 48 deposits, all maturing after a fixed tenure, month after month.

* Single Maturity Scheme: To receive maturity proceeds on a single day through several deposits with tenures adjusted to the maturity date.

Offering generous and assured returns, an interest rate benefit of 0.10 per cent for online investments, a secure investment environment, and a range of beneficial features, the Bajaj Finance FD is an asset that can add value to varied portfolios. To begin now and secure the best FD rates, book a Bajaj Finance online FD today.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.

