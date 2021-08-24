HarperCollins presents 'Bullets Over Bombay' by Uday Bhatia

New Delhi [India], August 24(ANI/PRNewswire): Uday Bhatia revisits the making of Satya, in his new book, 'Bullets Over Bombay' with testimonies from Ram Gopal Varma, Anurag Kashyap, Manoj Bajpayee, Vishal Bhardwaj and many more.

"This book took me right back to my formative years. It was as if I was back there on the sets, watching Ramu with his magic wand and a band of outsiders. A lot of nostalgia and a whole lot of perspective." - ANURAG KASHYAP

"An enchanting and detailed look at the making of one of the finest movies of Indian cinema. A must-read for all fans of Satya." - VISHAL BHARDWAJ

"A passionate and riveting making-of chronicle of the film that paved the way for so many of us. A must for every Satya lover and student of cinema." - SRIRAM RAGHAVAN

